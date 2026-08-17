Cory Jeacoma, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe and More Join MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN

The complete cast has been revealed for Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, a new musical with music & lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Duncan Sheik and book by Leah Nanako Winkler, premiering off-Broadway at a brand-new venue – ‘The Night Egg’ at the Culture Club located at 530 W. 27th Street. Based on the manga graphic novel “Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen” by Moyoco Anno and directed and choreographed by Tony, Olivier and Emmy Award-winner Rob Ashford, Memoirs will begin performances on Friday, September 25 with and opening night set for Thursday, October 15, and is set to play through Sunday, January 3, 2027.

Joining previously announced star Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice) as ‘Colette,’ are Cory Jeacoma (Beautiful) as ‘Léon,’ Nkeki Obi-Melekwe (Tina) as ‘Nana,’ Andy Bakun as ‘Sakae’, and Drama Desk Award nominee Jenny Powers (Little Women) as ‘Madame’, along with Leanne Antonio (The Lion King), Kailin Brown, Michael Everett (Aladdin), Elsa Keefe (& Juliet), Jaedynn Latter (Les Misérables), Austin Lesch (Frozen), Nika Lindsay (Frozen), Caleb Marshall (Moulin Rouge!), Jessie Peltier (Smash), Michael Starr (Bright Star), and Thomas Winter.

Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen is the first manga to be developed into an American musical in the English language. The new musical will feature music supervision, vocal, and incidental music arrangements by Or Matias.

The creative team for Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen will include three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costume design), Brian Tovar (lighting design), Tony Award winner Cody Spencer (sound design), and Tom Watson (hair & wig design). Casting is by The Telsey Office / Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

The brand-new venue, ‘The Night Egg’ at the Culture Club is thusly named after a reference to the club in the Japanese manga for which the musical is based. The venue is the former home of the iconic 90’s Twilo Nightclub and the infamous Sleep No More.

Based on Moyoco Anno's award-winning manga of the same name, Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen is a daring new musical about Colette (Caruso), a witty young dreamer in 20th-century Paris, who finds her power through writing. While working at an elusive maison close called Night Egg, she begins chronicling the fantasies, confessions, and private sorrows of her eccentric clients, slowly transforming herself from object to observer—turning perversions into art. But underneath her sharp intelligence and growing independence, Colette has her own perversion she cannot outrun: a lingering, destructive attachment to Léon (Jeacoma), her childhood love, whose toxic hold on her continues to blur the line between devotion and self-destruction.

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Related Stories 1 Duncan Sheik's MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN Will Premiere Off-Broadway

Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, a new musical with music & lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Duncan Sheik, will premiere off-Broadway at a brand-new venue, The Night Egg at the Culture Club. Learn more here!