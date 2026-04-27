Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 27, 2026- New Photos of THE LOST BOYS and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 27, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 27, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway enthusiasts! It's time for another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, where we bring you the latest buzz from the stage. Catch Corey Stoll and Cecily Strong as they delve into their roles in What's Happened Was..., a revival that promises to enchant audiences at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. Check out the newest sneak peek photos of THE LOST BOYS as it prepares for its Broadway debut. The red carpet was rolled out for SCHMIGADOON!'s opening night, and we've captured all the glitz and glam for you here. More exclusive content and Broadway updates are waiting for you, so dive in and enjoy!
|The Front Page
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Video: Corey Stoll & Cecily Strong Unpack the Twists and Turns of WHAT HAPPENED WAS...
Now running at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre is What Happened Was… , starring Corey Stoll and Cecily Strong. The production marks the first major revival of Obie Award-winning playwright Tom Noonan’s work since his recent passing. Watch in this video as both chat more about what audiences can expect from the play!
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Photos: New Look At THE LOST BOYS On Broadway
See brand-new photos of all the damned vampires stalking Broadway's Palace Theater in THE LOST BOYS as it heads into its opening weekend!
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Video: Hit the Red Carpet on Opening Night of SCHMIGADOON!
Ready to cross that bridge into the land of Schmigadoon!? The new musical celebrated its opening night earlier this week at the Nederlander Theatre. Watch in this video as the cast an creative team celebrate opening night!
|Exclusive
by Josh Sharpe
Caravan, the directorial debut of actor and writer Jefferson White, is premiering at New York Cinefest this weekend. Watch an exclusive clip from the movie, featuring The Pitt star Kristin Villanueva.. (more...)
|Must Watch
| Video: First Look at HOLES at Baltimore Center Stage
by Joshua Wright
Baltimore Center Stage has released first look footage of HOLES, Louis Sachar's stage adaptation of his beloved Newbery Medal and National Book Award-winning novel, now playing through May 10, 2026.. (more...)
| Video: Kelli O'Hara Reveals Connection Between FALLEN ANGELS and BRIDESMAIDS
by Josh Sharpe
On a visit to Live with Kelly and Mark, Kelli O'Hara spoke about a scene in Fallen Angels that has an unintentional connection to another Rose Byrne project. Check out the discussion here.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
Creatures of the night descended upon Studio 54 last night, where The Rocky Horror Show officially opened on Broadway! Check out photos of the cast and creative team as they walked the red carpet here.. (more...)
| Photos: Susan Sarandon and More Walk THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Red Carpet
by Bruce Glikas
The Rocky Horror Show official is officially open on Broadway at Studio 54! You can now see photos of the film's original star Susan Sarandon, stars like Laverne Cox, and more at the opening night of the show here!. (more...)
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Photos: Inside THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Opening Night Curtain Call
Photo: Original MOULIN ROUGE! 'Zidler' Danny Burstein Meets Megan Thee Stallion
Photos: THE PITT Star Noah Wyle Visits Patrick Ball at BECKY SHAW
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Vineyard Theatre ratified its first collective bargaining agreement with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), formally recognizing the union as the representative for its covered backstage and overhire crew members.. (more...)
Bess Wohl, Lisa Kron, Kimber Lee Named 2026 Dramatists Guild Award Recipients
by A.A. Cristi
The Dramatists Guild of America announced its 2026 award recipients, including Bess Wohl, Kimber Lee, Lisa Kron, Victor I. Cazares, Joy Huerta, Benjamin Velez, and Migdalia Cruz, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by April Sigler
Ride the Cyclone at Theatre Raleigh ACT is weird, high-energy, and a whole lot of fun. With standout vocals, strong ensemble work, and surprising emotional depth, this production proves these rising artists are ones to watch. Step right up and take the ride.. (more...)
Betty Buckley Will Release 'Enough' Single, From Sara Bareilles' THE INTERESTINGS Musical
by Nicole Rosky
Tony Award–winning stage and screen icon Betty Buckley releases her new single, “Enough,” written by GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles. Watch in this video as she explains more about what fans can expect from the album.. (more...)
Italian Premiere Of THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA to be Presented In Florence
by Chloe Rabinowitz
This coming June 2026, the Summer Opera Workshop at Accademia Europea di Firenze will perform the Italian premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical The Light in the Piazza. This production will mark the first time this work is performed in Florence.. (more...)
Claybourne Elder Details COMPANY Understudy Shortages During Covid
by Michael Major
Claybourne Elder has revealed that he has made the decision to step away from performing on Broadway as his son grows up, previously turning down a Broadway prodcution after an experience while performing in Company on Broadway.. (more...)
Original HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Star KayCee Stroh to Play 'Miss Darbus' in the UK
by Michael Major
KayCee Stroh, who played Martha Cox in the High School Musical movie franchise, will star in Disney’s HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL as Ms Darbus, joining Jason Donovan, Tobias Turley, Leonor Correia, Caitlin Tipping and Luke Bayer.. (more...)
Renée Fleming, Audra McDonald and More to Join Carnegie Hall CONCERT OF THE CENTURY Celebration
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Carnegie Hall will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its “Concert of the Century” with another once-in-a-lifetime convening of musical all-stars including Renée Fleming, Audra McDonald and many more.. (more...)
Review: PLEASE PLEASE ME, Kiln Theatre
by Gary Naylor
The Beatles' first manager flies too close to John Lennon's sun and falls to earth. (more...)
Mark Ballas Returns to CHICAGO on Broadway After Illness: 'Great to Be Back'
by Michael Major
Mark Ballas has made his return to Chicago on Broadway after facing an illness that kept him out of performances. The Dancing With the Stars pro took to his Instagram Story to thank audiences for their support after he was cleared to resume.. (more...)
SOME LIKE IT HOT North American Tour Ends Run in Nashville
by Joshua Wright
The North American tour of SOME LIKE IT HOT will play its final performance this Sunday, April 26, 2026, at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville.. (more...)
Listen: Josh Groban Shares New Rendition of 'Skyfall' from Upcoming Album
by Josh Sharpe
Josh Groban has shared his new rendition of “Skyfall' from the James Bond film of the same name. Listen to the track now, which is featured on his upcoming album Cinematic.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
August Wilson
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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