Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 27, 2026- New Photos of THE LOST BOYS and More

Photos: Inside THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Opening Night Curtain Call

by Bruce Glikas

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show official is officially open on Broadway at Studio 54! See photos of the cast taking their opening night Broadway bows here!. (more...)

Photo: Original MOULIN ROUGE! 'Zidler' Danny Burstein Meets Megan Thee Stallion

by Michael Major

It was a meeting of the Zidlers backstage at Moulin Rouge! The Musical! The productions original 'Harold Zidler' Danny Burstein went to see Grammy-winner Megan Thee Stallion in the role on Broadway. See a photo!. (more...)