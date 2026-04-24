Photos: Susan Sarandon and More Walk THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Red Carpet

The Rocky Horror Show official is officially open on Broadway at Studio 54! You can now see photos of the film's original star Susan Sarandon, stars like Laverne Cox, Anna Wintour, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka and more at the opening night of the show here!

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show features Tony Award nominee Rachel Dratch as “Narrator;” British Independent Film Award nominee Luke Evans as “Frank-N-Furter,” Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand as “Brad;” Tony Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Amber Gray as “Riff Raff;” Critics Choice Award nominee Harvey Guillén as “Eddie/Dr. Scott;” Academy Award nominee and The Actor Award winner Stephanie Hsu as “Janet;” Academy Award and multiple time Emmy Award nominee Juliette Lewis as “Magenta;” Imagen Foundation Award nominee Josh Rivera as “Rocky;” and Golden Globe Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as “Columbia.” The cast will also include Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi.

The Rocky Horror Show is Richard O'Brien's cult rock musical that follows an all-American couple, Brad and Janet, whose car breaks down on a stormy night. Seeking help, they stumble into the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a flamboyant and unconventional scientist from another planet. Inside, they encounter a bizarre cast of characters and witness Frank-N-Furter’s latest creation, Rocky, a physically perfect man brought to life. As the night unfolds, Brad and Janet are drawn into a surreal world of music, seduction, and self-discovery that challenges their ideas about identity, sexuality, and freedom.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

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