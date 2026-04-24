Video: Kelli O'Hara Reveals Connection Between FALLEN ANGELS and BRIDESMAIDS





Noël Coward appeared to have some comedic foresight when he wrote Fallen Angels over a hundred years ago. A revival of his play is now running on Broadway, with a cast led by Kelli O'Hara and Rose Byrne. On a visit to Live with Kelly and Mark, O'Hara spoke about a scene in the play that has an unintentional connection to another Rose Byrne project.

"There's one place where we're starving and the maid brings in almonds, and I say, 'Will you have an almond?'" O'Hara explained. In a strange connection, this is reminiscent of a moment in the 2011 comedy Bridesmaids, where Byrne's character offers an almond to Kristin Wiig. "I made a joke that I'm doing an almond scene with Rose Byrne, so that makes me Kristin Wiig!" said the Tony-winner.

Watch O'Hara discuss the scene now. Also on the talk show, she shared a special moment when her family came to surprise her at the show for her birthday.

Kelli O'Hara</a> Got a Birthday Surprise on Opening Night of ">

Fallen Angels, Noël Coward's play, directed by Tony Award-nominee Scott Ellis, is now open on Broadway. The limited engagement will continue through Sunday, June 7, 2026 at the Todd Haimes Theatre. Read the reviews for Fallen Angels here.

The production stars Golden Globe-winner and Oscar-nominee Rose Byrne as “Jane Banbury” and Tony Award-winner Kelli O’Hara as “Julia Sterroll.” They are joined by Drama Desk Award-winner Tracee Chimo as “Saunders”, Emmy Award-winner Mark Consuelos as “Maurice Duclos” making his Broadway debut, Tony Award-nominee & Drama Desk Award-winner Christopher Fitzgerald as “Willy Banbury”, and Obie Award-winner Aasif Mandvi as “Fred Sterroll.” The cast also includes Tina Benko, Christopher Innvar, Max Gordon Moore and Laura Shoop who round out the cast as the understudies.

Noël Coward’s champagne-fresh comedy of bad manners shocked and delighted audiences in its 1925 premiere. Two upper-class wives, their husbands away for the day, share a few toasts to their pre-marital dalliances—with the same man, who just may be en route from France to visit. Old rivalries and past scandals bubble to the surface in this intoxicating romp from one of theatre’s comedy masters.

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