Video: Corey Stoll & Cecily Strong Unpack the Twists and Turns of WHAT HAPPENED WAS...

Now running at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre is What Happened Was… , starring Corey Stoll and Cecily Strong. The production marks the first major revival of Obie Award-winning playwright Tom Noonan’s work since his recent passing. Directed by Ian Rickson, What Happened Was… plays 33 performances only through Sunday, June 14.

In the play, New York City can be the loneliest place on earth. In a one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan, two co-workers meet for a first date. What begins as small talk quickly unravels into an achingly tender chamber piece about attraction, secrets, and the desperate need for connection.

"I do think the show is so unexpected and the audience is never ahead of us, which is a really great feeling," Stoll told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge.

The show is a product of Audible Theater and TOGETHER, who have partnered for a repertory season that also features Ella Beatty and Hugh Jackman in Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes (now in performances through April 30), and Marianna Gailus, Hugh Jackman, and Sepideh Moafi in New Born, beginning performances May 8.

Driven by a shared commitment to accessibility, 25% of the house for every performance will have $35 tickets, available only on the day of show through TodayTix or in person at the Minetta Lane box office.

"The audience is so important to us! We want them there," added Strong. "We want more people there!"

What Happened Was and New Born will be recorded and released on Audible at a later date, extending their reach to millions of listeners around the world. Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes is available now on Audible.

Stoll admits that the magic of performing live isn't something that can be replicated onscreen. "You can create beautiful sublime moments and film and TV, but you're never going to get the immediate connection to the to the audience. And that is that's really magical."

Watch in this video as both chat more about what audiences can expect from the play!

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