Photos: THE PITT Star Noah Wyle Visits Patrick Ball at BECKY SHAW

Dr. Robby paid a visit to Dr. Langdon at Becky Shaw on Broadway! The Pitt star Noah Wyle attended a recent performance of the Second Stage production, seeing his co-star Patrick Ball. Go backstage for the special reunion at the Hayes Theatre with new photos.

See Wyle and Ball embrace backstage after the performance, also joined by Becky Shaw stars Madeline Brewer, Linda Emond, Lauren Patten and Alden Ehrenreich.

Wyle attended the show after Isa Briones, who can currently be seen on Broadway as 'Connie Francis' in Just In Time, attended the opening night performance.

A blind date spirals spectacularly off the rails in Becky Shaw, the razor-sharp dark comedy from two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Gina Gionfriddo. When it made its New York premiere Off-Broadway at Second Stage, Becky Shaw left critics and audiences reeling. Now, this hilarious hit play is back and it's making its Broadway debut. Strap yourselves in— Becky Shaw will make you laugh, gasp, and maybe take a break from dating...permanently.

Photos: Bruce Glikas



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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