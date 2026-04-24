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Photo: Original MOULIN ROUGE! 'Zidler' Danny Burstein Meets Megan Thee Stallion

Burstein said that the musical is in "GREAT shape" and that "Megan is a lovely person. And fierce, naturally."

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It was a meeting of the Zidlers backstage at Moulin Rouge! The Musical! The productions original 'Harold Zidler' Danny Burstein went to see Grammy-winner Megan Thee Stallion in the role on Broadway. 

Burstein, who won a Tony Award for his performance, visited the "Savage" rapper, who makes history as the first female performer to play the role.

Burstein also shared on his Instagram that the musical is in "GREAT shape" and that "Megan is a lovely person. And fierce, naturally."

Megan Thee Stallion will perform through Sunday, May 17th only, not appearing at the performances on Sunday, April 26, Saturday May 2 and Sunday, May 10. Broadway veteran Eric Anderson, who originated the role of “Harold Zidler” in early workshops and eventually played the role on Broadway for two years, returns to the production on Tuesday, May 19. 

As recently announced, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been extended an additional five weeks and will now play its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

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