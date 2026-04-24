Claybourne Elder Details COMPANY Understudy Shortages During Covid

Claybourne Elder has revealed that he has made the decision to step away from performing on Broadway as his son grows up, previously turning down a Broadway prodcution after an experience while performing in Company on Broadway. During the Tony-winning 2021 revival, he was told Company would have to cancel a performance if he did not come in during a scheduled night off that he was spending with his son.

While appearing on the I Wanna Be Like You with Elbi Cespedes, Elder opened up about juggling being a parent while tackling the grueling Broadway schedule. After taking the night off to spend time with his son, he had to step back into the show due to no understudies being available.

"My son was crushed," he said. and "That experience will stick with me for the rest of my life. He was so sad about it. He was four or five, he didn’t understand."

"Look, if a huge huge Broadway show that I really wanted to do it called me, I would’ve done it. But that said, I was like I’m not gonna leave town ... One offer came in to replace somebody in Broadway show and that was a big decision."

He went on to share that he had been making enough money doing concerts and other performances, he does not regret making the decision to spend more time with his son as he grows up.

"I just knew that that was really important to me and I don’t regret it at all. So I've really stayed home for a couple of years there to be with him."

Elder was most recently seen in the limited engagement of The Wild Party at New York City Center Encores! His other Broadway credits include Torch Song, Sunday in the Park with George, and Bonnie & Clyde. He recently released his debut album, "If the Stars Were Mine," which his features favorite numbers from Broadway musicals ranging from Sunday in the Park with George and Floyd Collins to Into the Woods and If/Then, in addition to songs made famous by Whitney Houston, Eartha Kitt, and Melody Gardot



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

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