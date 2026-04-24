Video: See Kristin Villanueva in Exclusive Clip from CARAVAN Ahead of Film Premiere

Caravan, the directorial debut of actor and writer Jefferson White, is premiering at New York Cinefest this weekend. With a cast led by Drama Desk-nominated performer Doug Harris, the film examines the difficult realities faced by those who live with chronic illness.

Ahead of the film's premiere, BroadwayWorld can exclusively share a clip from Caravan, featuring The Pitt star Kristin Villanueva. The movie screens this Sunday, April 26, at 6:15 pm ET at NYC's Cinema Village. Tickets are available now here.

Rapidly running out of life-saving insulin, diabetic Greg (Harris) has no choice but to hitch a ride from Brooklyn to Canada with his ex-fiance Mari (Kathiamarice Lopez) and about 20 of his closest acquaintances - a communal carpool called "The Caravan". As Greg spirals and neglects his own health, he's carried along by a group of fellow healthcare refugees in search of hope or affordable prescription drugs. Ideally both.

Caravan offers both a comedic and heartbreaking look at the choices made under impossible health circumstances. It is a movie about chronic illness told by artists who have lived through those choices. Like his character, Harris has diabetes himself and helped craft the film's storyline.

The cast also includes Reed Birney (Silo, The Menu), Constance Shulman (Orange is the New Black), and Daniel K. Issac (Elsbeth, Billions), Purva Bedi (The West Wing), who join Broadway and New York Theater stars Julie Benko (Funny Girl), Sharina Martin (The Piano Lesson), and the film's writer/director, Jefferson White.

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