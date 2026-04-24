Vineyard Theatre Ratifies First Collective Bargaining Agreement With IATSE

Vineyard Theatre ratified its first collective bargaining agreement with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), formally recognizing the union as the representative for its covered backstage and overhire crew members. The agreement, which takes effect April 27, 2026, establishes a clear framework for wages, benefits, workplace protections, scheduling, and safety moving forward.

The newly ratified agreement marks a major milestone for Vineyard Theatre and its workforce, reflecting a shared commitment to fostering equitable, respectful, and sustainable working conditions for technical and production staff. The contract includes competitive wage scales aligned with industry standards, access to union healthcare benefits with employer contributions, and clear workplace standards that support both employees and the theater’s continued artistic excellence.

The agreement also underscores a mutual commitment to equity, inclusion, and professional respect, while helping to create more sustainable career pathways in the theater industry for backstage and production workers.

“Reaching this agreement is an important milestone for Vineyard Theatre and for the crew members whose work is essential to bringing our productions to life,” said Moogie Brooks, Managing Producer of Vineyard Theatre. We are proud to have arrived at this first contract through a thoughtful, collaborative process that reflects our shared commitment to fairness, respect, and sustainability. We’re especially grateful to Neil Kutner of Keene Consulting for representing the values of our institution throughout the negotiation process, and to Mike Barnes and Brian Munroe of IATSE National, the local union representatives, and the bargaining workforce for their collaboration and commitment to creating a fair and equitable contract that benefits both The Vineyard and our workforce. We look forward to continuing this partnership in support of a strong future for our institution and the people who make the work possible.”

“Behind the scenes workers are the backbone of live entertainment,” said Brian Munroe, IATSE International Representative. “They deserve fair wages, benefits, and union representation. The Vineyard Theatre worked in good faith negotiations with the IATSE to achieve this. We are looking forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the Vineyard”



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