SOME LIKE IT HOT North American Tour Ends Run in Nashville

The North American tour of Some Like It Hot will play its final performance this Sunday, April 26, 2026, at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, TN. The tour launched on September 20, 2024, at Proctors in Schenectady, NY, and has played 588 performances across 55 cities over nearly two years on the road. It has been seen by more than 900,000 patrons and recouped its investment in December 2025.

"Some Like It Hot has been a true celebration of Broadway at its finest, bringing heart, humor, and exceptional artistry to audiences across North America," said Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization. "The success of this tour reflects the extraordinary work of the artists, creative team, and our partners on the road who made it possible. As the North American tour takes its final bow, we look forward to what lies ahead."

Some Like It Hot is now available for licensing to professional theatres in North America through Concord Theatricals.

The musical features a book by Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, and direction and Tony Award-winning choreography by Casey Nicholaw. It is based on the MGM film Some Like It Hot, named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.

Set in Chicago during Prohibition, the show follows two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit, catching a cross-country train with gangsters in pursuit. The production won four Tony Awards, including Best Choreography, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. It was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle.

The creative team also includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lights), Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Makeup), Christian Borle and Joe Farrell (Additional Material), Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Darryl Archibald (Music Supervision), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Marc Shaiman (Vocal Arrangements), and Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements). Steve Bebout serves as Associate Director, John MacInnis as Associate Choreographer, and Juniper Street Productions as Production Management. 101 Productions, Ltd./Jeff Klein serves as general manager.

The production stage manager is Donavan Dolan, the company manager is Deann L. Boise, and the music director is Leigh Delano.

The Grammy Award-winning Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is available on streaming and digital platforms from Concord Theatricals Recordings, with CD and vinyl also available.

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