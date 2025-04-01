Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 1, 2025

April Fool's, BroadwayWorld! It is April 1, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet: Tuesday, April 1

Real Women Have Curves begins previews on Broadway

Thursday, April 3

Good Night, and Good Luck opens on Broadway

Friday, April 4

Pirates! the Penzance Musical begins previews on Broadway

Saturday, April 5

BOOP! opens on Broadway

Sunday, April 6

The Last Five Years opens on Broadway

Review Roundup: Starry GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Revival Opens On Broadway

by Review Roundups

The Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Glengarry Glen Ross returns in a starry new Broadway revival, opening tonight at the Palace Theatre! Read the reviews!

Exclusive: Inside THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Party

by Bruce Glikas

The Sydney Theatre Company production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Sarah Snook, officially opened last week. BroadwayWorld was in attendance at the opening night after party. Check out photos from the big night here!. (more...)

Round 5 Voting Open for 2nd Annual Ultimate Best Musical Broadway Bracket

by Team BWW

Voting for the fifth round of BroadwayWorld's Best Musical 2025 Bracket is now open. Which musical is really the Best Musical of all time? Last year, our readers picked Les Miz as the ultimate Tony Award-winning Best Musical of all time.. (more...)

Photo: WICKED: FOR GOOD Poster Unveiled at CinemaCon

by Josh Sharpe

Attendees of CinemaCon have spotted the first poster for the highly anticipated second part of the Wicked movie, Wicked: For Good, ahead of a new panel this Wednesday. Take a look at the poster here!. (more...)

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet

by Bruce Glikas

The Sydney Theatre Company production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Sarah Snook, officially opened on Thursday, March 27. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night, check out photos of the cast walking the pink carpet here!. (more...)

Meet the Cast of JUST IN TIME, Now on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Performances are underway for the new Broadway musical Just in Time, with previews beginning March 31, 2025 at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre. Meet the cast of Just in Time here!. (more...)

CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Teases Broadway Transfer

by Rialto Chatter

Cats might be pouncing back to Broadway! Cats: The Jellicle Ball, a radical reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical, has just launched a website and social media platforms that tease an imminent Broadway announcement.. (more...)

Broadway Box Office Analysis- March 2025

by Ben Waterhouse

Broadway’s grosses in March were a story of two halves. The first week of the month was the lowest grossing week of the year so far. Last week (ending March 23) was the second highest of the year. Total gross was up to $134 million from $119 in February, and attendance was up to over 1 million. . (more...)

PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Extends Through Late July

by Chloe Rabinowitz

xRoundabout Theatre Company will present a four-week extension of Pirates! The Penzance Musical, starring Ramon Karimloo, Jinkx Monsoon and more. Learn how to purchase tickets. . (more...)

Video: Watch Jinkx Monsoon & Ramin Karimloo Sing in PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Rehearsal

by Michael Major

Step inside the rehearsal room for Pirates! The Penzance Musical, with a first look at Jinkx Monsoon, Ramin Karimloo, David Hyde Pierce, and more performing songs from the show. The new video includes Monsoon singing 'When Frederic was a Little Lad.'. (more...)

