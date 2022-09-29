Wake Up With BWW 9/29: Read the Reviews For Lea Michele in FUNNY GIRL, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include reviews for Lea Michele in Funny Girl! See what the critics had to say about her performance!

Plus, watch highlights of the new cast of Into The Woods, check out photos from Leopoldstadt, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Review Roundup: Critics Return to FUNNY GIRL, Starring Lea Michele

by Review Roundups

New York theatre critics got their first taste of Funny Girl when it opened on Broadway this past spring, starring Beanie Feldstein. Now the show has a new Fanny Brice in Lea Michele and a new Mrs. Brice in Tovah Feldshuh, and the critics are weighing in once more. . (more...)

Cast Announced For Tour of ELF THE MUSICAL This Holiday Season

by Stephi Wild

NETworks Presentations has announced casting for the 2022 national tour of ELF THE MUSICAL, which will launch November 5 in Paducah, KY, and visit twelve U.S. cities throughout the holiday season. . (more...)

Video: Watch New Highlights of Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus & More in INTO THE WOODS on Broadway

by BroadwayWorld TV

A new cast of characters has taken over at the St. James Theatre! Watch Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Montego Glover and more in new video footage from the show!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Brandon Uranowitz, Caissie Levy, David Krumholtz & More in LEOPOLDSTADT

by Nicole Rosky

Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard's Olivier Award-winning Best New Play, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Marber, and produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Roy Furman, and Lorne Michaels opens on Broadway this Sunday, October 2 at the Longacre Theatre. Get a first look at photos here!. (more...)

Video: Meet the New Cast of INTO THE WOODS on Broadway!

by BroadwayWorld TV

A new cast of characters has taken over at the St. James Theatre! Watch as Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Andy Karl, Montego Glover and more meet the press!. (more...)

WORKING GIRL Musical Holds Private Industry Reading

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld has confirmed that a private reading was held last week for the Broadway-aimed musical Working Girl. The reading was presented Friday at Pearl Studios, and was presented by Cyndi Lauper, Theresa Rebeck and Christopher Ashley for producers Robyn Goodman, Josh Fiedler and Kumiko Yoshii.. (more...)

Vanessa Williams' Penthouse Magazine Scandal to Be Adapted Into Series With Neil Meron Producing

by Michael Major

A new limited series following Vanessa Williams' personal view about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works. Sony Pictures have optioned the rights to her story with Neil Meron producing.. (more...)

Video: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Gets Ready to Say Goodbye to Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this month, The Phantom of the Opera, Broadway's longest-running show ever, will take its final Broadway bow at the Majestic Theatre on February 18, 2023, soon after celebrating its 35th anniversary. Watch a brand new video promo for the musical's final months.. (more...)

Photos & Video: First Look at SESAME STREET: THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway

by BroadwayWorld TV

Sesame Street the Musical will run through Thursday, November 27, 2022. Get a first look at photo and video from the production here!. (more...)

