WORKING GIRL Musical Holds Private Industry Reading

BroadwayWorld has confirmed that a private reading was held last week for the Broadway-aimed musical Working Girl. The reading was presented Friday at Pearl Studios, and was presented by Cyndi Lauper, Theresa Rebeck and Christopher Ashley for producers Robyn Goodman, Josh Fiedler and Kumiko Yoshii.

No further information has been announced at this time about future productions of the musical.

Working Girl is based on the Twentieth Century Fox motion picture written by Kevin Wade and is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.



Directed by Mike Nichols, Working Girl premiered in 1988 and went on to receive the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, and an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. Working Girl featured many actors early in their careers including Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Alec Baldwin, Joan Cusack, Oliver Platt, Jeffrey Nordling, and David Duchovny. The film grossed over $100 million worldwide.