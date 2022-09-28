Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Funny Girl
Review Roundup: Critics Return to FUNNY GIRL, Starring Lea Michele- Updating Live!

Funny Girl is playing on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre.

Sep. 28, 2022  

New York theatre critics got their first taste of Funny Girl when it opened on Broadway this past spring, starring Beanie Feldstein. Now the show has a new Fanny Brice in Lea Michele and a new Mrs. Brice in Tovah Feldshuh, and the critics are weighing in once more.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago.

Peter Marks, Washington Post: When Lea Michele launches missile-like into "Don't Rain on My Parade," she doesn't just bring down the house. She brings down the whole darn block.... Face it, though: This is the Lea Michele Show, and her presence has the effect of setting the playhouse in order. "I'm the Greatest Star," with its pulse-quickening affirmation of a young woman of enormous appetites and gifts, is delivered now with the full-throated confidence that leads easily to the conclusion that, yup, this is a star. Equally potent are Fanny's torchy "The Music That Makes Me Dance," and a finale in which Fanny pulls herself out of an emotional cellar, proof of the preternatural resilience that defines a mortal who thrives in the limelight.

Johnny Oleksinski, NY Post: Michele brings real singing power to the table as Fanny - the role made famous by Barbra Streisand - which was sorely lacking in the revival and is beyond vital... Michele's best number, though, is "The Music That Makes Me Dance" - a reflective tune sung after her home life has crumbled as her fame has skyrocketed. Michele hasn't been on Broadway since she left "Spring Awakening" in 2009, and her self-reflection and vulnerability from the intervening years is obvious. As Wendla in "Awakening," she was an inexperienced kid - onstage and off. Her Fanny, on the other hand, is hardened, hurt and defensive from the get-go. She's not always lovable, but it's the right take for this actress.

