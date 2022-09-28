Photos & Video: First Look at SESAME STREET: THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway

Sesame Street: The Musical announced upcoming dates for their special sensory-friendly performances which will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 11 AM and November 16 at 11 AM. Sesame Street: The Musical is currently playing off-Broadway at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street), and is presented by Rockefeller Productions, a leader in quality family entertainment, and Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind the iconic Sesame Street television series. Sesame Street the Musical will run through Thursday, November 27, 2022.

Get a first look at photos and video from the production below!

Sensory-Friendly Performances

These special performances will offer accommodations including lowered audio, house lighting at 50%, a "no shushing allowed" policy, fidgets toys provided, and designated relaxation spaces during the performance.

"We are excited to be hosting special sensory-friendly performances for audiences who will benefit from a relaxed theatergoing experience. We join with Sesame Workshop in working towards inclusion for any special needs child or adult, or anyone on the autism spectrum. Creating accessible theatre is at the core mission of our company, and we are thrilled to welcome those of all ages and abilities to enjoy their favorite friends from Sesame Street on the theatre stage," said Jonathan Rockefeller.

Earlier this year, Sesame Workshop celebrated five years of its Sesame Street and Autism: See Amazing in All Children initiative dedicated to showing that all children - autistic and neurotypical alike - are amazing in their own ways. New videos and activities are centered on themes of friendship and belonging and feature Julia, a 4-year-old autistic Sesame Street Muppet, and her brother Sam.

The Muppets from Sesame Street take to the stage! Join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, The Count, Gabrielle, and a whole host of Sesame Street favorites as they appear onstage in their very own musical. Filled with live puppetry, iconic songs fans know and love, and new compositions by Tom Kitt, Helen Park, and Nate Edmondson, this production is designed for both the young and the young-at-heart, including furry fun for fans of all ages. The show is written, directed, and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller.

Sesame Street first aired in 1969 and is now in its 52nd season in the U.S. It is seen in 150 countries and continues to expand globally with content production and distribution, consumer products, English learning and formal education, themed entertainment, social impact initiatives, and more. Sesame Street has won 11 Grammys and 214 Emmys- more than any other children's show.