Video: Watch New Highlights of Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus & More in INTO THE WOODS on Broadway

New cast memebers are heading into (and out of) the woods! Earlier this month, the compaNy of Into the Woods on Broadway welcomed Montego Glover, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Krysta Rodriguez, Katy Geraghty, Jim Stanek, and Andy Karl, with more casting changes in store for the coming months.

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season, is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

Check out highlights of "Maybe They're Really Magic," "Stay With Me," "On the Steps of the Palace," and "It Takes Two" below and check back later for interviews with the company!