Video: Meet the New Cast of INTO THE WOODS on Broadway!

New cast members are heading into (and out of) the woods! Earlier this month, the company of Into the Woods on Broadway welcomed Montego Glover, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Krysta Rodriguez, Katy Geraghty, Jim Stanek, and Andy Karl, with more casting changes in store for the coming months.

"I couldn't have curated a better way to come back to Broadway. It's been a true gift," said Block. "There's a line in the show that says 'Opportunity is not a lengthy visitor', so when we got this call... you don't say no. We moved mountains to be here and we are sucking the marrow out of every second."

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season, is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.