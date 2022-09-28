Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cast Announced For Tour of ELF THE MUSICAL This Holiday Season

The tour will launch November 5 in Paducah, KY, and visit twelve U.S. cities throughout the holiday season.

Sep. 28, 2022  

NETworks Presentations has announced casting for the 2022 national tour of ELF THE MUSICAL, which will launch November 5 in Paducah, KY, and visit twelve U.S. cities throughout the holiday season. The full tour route and ticket information are available at ElfTheMusicalTour.com.

The tour will be led by Cody Garcia as Buddy, Mark Fishback as Santa, Jerquintez Alonzo Gipson as Store Manager, Jaxon James as Michael, Caitlin Lester-Sams as Emily, Bobby Montaniz as Mr. Greenway, Nakiya Peterkin as Deb, Christopher Robert Smith as Walter, and Tieisha Thomas as Jovie.

The ensemble will feature Shannon Conboy, David Couter, Will Daly, Nico DiPrimio, Justin Glass, Evan Hussey, TJ Kubler, Juliana Lamia, Ryan Mulvaney, Emily Ann Stys, Emilee Theno, Nicole Zelka, and Cait Zuckerman. Swings will include Jo Davis and Daniel Pahl.

ELF is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.

ELF opened on Broadway on November 14, 2010, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, returning to Broadway in 2012. The First National Tour launched in 2012 with tours running each holiday season through 2018. ELF returns to touring in the 2022 holiday season following a three-year hiatus.

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit, ELF features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Prom, The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Aladdin, The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). The production will feature direction by Sam Scalamoni and choreography by Connor Gallagher.

The New York Times says that ELF is "A SPLASHY, PEPPY, SUGAR-SPRINKLED HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT!" USA Today calls ELF "ENDEARINGLY GOOFY!" Variety proclaims, "ELF is happy enough for families, savvy enough for city kids and plenty smart for adults!"

Additional information is available at ElfTheMusicalTour.com.


