Wake Up With BWW 9/20: THE LIGHTNING THIEF Begins Previews, and More!

We'd first like to wish a happy first preview to The Lightning Thief, which begins previews on Broadway tonight!

The 2020 Tonys has set its date! The awards will return to Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7, 2020. The televised awards show will air live at 8:00pm ET/delayed PT on the CBS Television Network and on CBS All Access.

Moulin Rouge! is hitting the road! The show will launch a National Tour, set to kick off in New Orleans in 2020!

by Stage Tube

The casts of Disney on Broadway's 'The Lion King,' 'Aladdin' and 'Frozen' took to Times Square on Thursday morning to perform a special mash-up to pay tribute to a?oeGood Morning America's 20th anniversary.. (more...)

2) A BRONX TALE National Tour Announces Full Casting and Dates

Full casting has been announced for the 2019-2020 North American Tour of A BRONX TALE. Completing the cast is Martin Bonventre, Hallie Brevetti, Lauren Celentano, Tyler Dema, Bryan Dougherty, Adam Grabau, Mairys Joaquin, Breia Kelley, Christopher Miles, Brett Pederson, Dan Rosenbaum, Benjamin Sears, Mark Sippel, Johanna Taylor, Shaun Leslie Thomas, Joey Trombino, Darius Vines, Rhys Williams and Nathan Wright.. (more...)

3) MOULIN ROUGE! Will Hit the Road and Launch National Tour in 2020

Moulin Rouge! The Musical announced today that the first North American tour will run technical rehearsals and premiere at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans in November 2020, followed by a 10-week engagement in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.. (more...)

4) BWW Flashback: Get a Peek At Your Favorite Broadway Stars In Productions Growing Up!

We're throwing it back and celebrating the importance of education by looking back at some of your favorite Broadway stars' theatre roots in their local musicals and plays growing up! We've gathered posts from stars including Corey Cott, Andrew Barth Feldman, Rachel Zegler, and more to see the beginnings of their passion of the arts! Get a blast from the past by checking out all the photos and clips below!. (more...)

5) Breaking: 74th Annual Tony Awards Book a Date at Radio City Music Hall for 2020 Ceremony!

The Tony Awards announced today that they will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City, for the 74th Annual Tony Awards, on Sunday, June 7, 2020. The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards are presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. The televised awards show will air live at 8:00pm ET/delayed PT on the CBS Television Network and on CBS All Access. The Tony Awards has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

The Lightning Thief begins previews on Broadway today!

Get ready to head to Camp Halfblood because the demigods of The Lightning Thief are coming to Broadway! Percy, Annabeth, Grover, and more are coming to the Longacre Theatre, starting previews tonight, September 20th, and opening on October 16th for a limited run through January 5th.

BWW Exclusive: First Look at the Cast of THE KING'S SPEECH at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Chicago Shakespeare's production of The King's Speech is now on stage and we've got an exclusive first look at the production!

Chicago Shakespeare's production stars Harry Hadden-Paton (Broadway's My Fair Lady, Downton Abbey, The Crown) as King George VI and James Frain (The Tudors, True Blood, The White Queen) as Lionel Logue-and features Rebecca Night as Elizabeth, Elizabeth Ledo as Myrtle Logue, Alan Mandell as Archbishop of Canterbury Cosmo Lang, Kevin Gudahl as Winston Churchill, Jeff Parker as King Edward VIII, John Judd as King George V, and David Lively as Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin.

Set Your DVR...

Dove Cameron will appear on THE TALK today!

What we're geeking out over: Billy Porter Makes a Grand Entrance on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

Billy Porter was a guest on last night's episode of The Late Late Show, proving once again that he knows how to make a grand entrance.

Porter came onstage in multiple outfits, each as fabulous as the last, and even handing out roses to the audience.

What we're watching: Get A First Look At The Broadway-Bound CAGNEY at Pioneer Theatre Company

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the Broadway-bound production of Cagney, based on the life of Academy Award® winner James Cagney, launches Pioneer Theatre Company's (Artistic Director, Karen Azenberg & Managing Director, Chris Massimine) season this Fall. Opening Friday, September 20, the limited engagement runs through October 5. Tickets are available as part of a season subscription package by calling (801) 581-6961 or by visiting pioneertheatre.org.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Emily Padgett, who turns 35 today!

Emily Padgett most recently appeared as Mrs. Bucket in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory-Broadway. Other roles include Lucy Grant in Bright Star-Broadway; Daisy Hilton in Side Show-2014 Broadway revival; Alex in Flashdance The Musical (national tour); Sherrie [et al., replacement] in Rock of Ages-Broadway; Ensemble (and Sandy, Patty Simcox understudy) Grease-Broadway revival; and Brooke Wyndham [et al., replacement] in Legally Blonde-Broadway.

