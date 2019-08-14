Everything You Need to Know About THE LIGHTNING THIEF!

Get ready to head to Camp Halfblood because the demigods of The Lightning Thief are coming to Broadway this fall! Percy, Annabeth, Grover, and more are coming to the Longacre Theatre, starting previews on September 20th and opening on October 16th for a limited run through January 5th. To prepare you to bring on the monsters, we've gathered all the info you need to know about the show, from the show's journey to a sneak peek at its score. Check it all out below!

PERCY JACKSON'S JOURNEY TO BROADWAY

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is based of the Rick Riordan's 2005 novel of the same name. The show tells the story of Percy Jackson, the son of Poseiden, on his quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. The Lightning Thief has a score by Rob Rokicki, a book by Joe Tracz, and direction by Stephen Brackett. The show was first introduced to New York audiences in 2014 as a one-hour musical as part of Theatreworks USA's Free Theatre Series before then heading on the road for a national tour.

The show was given a new life in 2017 with a new score, an expanded script, a larger cast, and a live band. This production made its way to Off-Broadway's Lucille Lortel Theatre starring Chris McCarrell as Percy, Kristin Stokes as Annabeth, and George Salazar as Grover and Mr. D. The show recorded its cast album with its Off-Broadway cast, which was released in July 2017. The Off-Broadway production was nominated for three 2017 Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical.

The show then brought Camp Halfblood all across the country with a national tour of this updated production in early 2019, with McCarrell and Stokes reprising their roles and Jorrel Javier taking over the roles of Grover and Mr. D.

GET A LISTEN TO THE LIGHTNING THIEF'S SCORE!

Thanks to The Lightning Thief's various productions since 2014, you can get to know the music of Camp Halfblood before the show hits the Broadway stage. Check out the videos below to see some of the show's previous stars, including Chris McCarrell and George Salazar, performing the score in the recording studio and on the stage!

Bring On the Monsters - Performed by the Show's Off-Broadway Cast





