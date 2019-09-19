VIDEO: THE LION KING, ALADDIN, and FROZEN Perform Special Mash-Up on GMA

The casts of Disney on Broadway's "The Lion King," "Aladdin" and "Frozen" took to Times Square on Thursday morning to perform a special mash-up to pay tribute to "Good Morning America's 20th anniversary.

The cast of The Lion King sang "Circle of Life," followed by the Aladdin cast storming the GMA studios for "Friend Like Me," and finally the Frozen cast sang "Finale/Let It Go" joined by Aladdin and The Lion King!

Watch below!

Disney's currently running Broadway shows include Frozen, Aladdin, and The Lion King. Disney Theatrical Productions, a division of The Walt Disney Studios, was formed in 1994 and operates under the direction of Thomas Schumacher. Worldwide, its 10 Broadway titles have been seen by over 160 million theatergoers and have been nominated for 62 Tony Awards, winning Broadway's highest honor 20 times. With more than 20 productions currently produced or licensed, a Disney musical is being performed professionally somewhere on the planet virtually every hour of the day.





