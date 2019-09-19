VIDEO: Billy Porter Makes a Grand Entrance on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

Sep. 19, 2019  

Billy Porter was a guest on last night's episode of The Late Late Show, proving once again that he knows how to make a grand entrance.

Porter came onstage in multiple outfits, each as fabulous as the last, and even handing out roses to the audience.

Corden even joked that Porter had now taken up too much of his other guests' time.

"You've wasted too much of Kirsten's time, and I'm going to ask you to leave," joked Corden.

Porter leaves - only to return with a rendition of "I Will Survive."

Billy Porter is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, actor, playwright and director from Pittsburgh, PA. His current project is a role on the television series Pose.

He originated the role of 'Lola' in the Broadway hit Kinky Boots, which won him 2013 Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Other theatre: Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon, Five Guys..., Grease, Smokey Joe's..., Dreamgirls, Angels in America,The Merchant of Venice, Radiant Baby, Birdie Blue, Songs for a New World, Ghetto Superstar (one-man show),Topdog/Underdog, King Lear.

As a recording artist, Porter's solo albums include his first CD, Untitled, on A&M records, At the Corner of Broadway + Soul - LIVE on Sh-K-Boom Records, and Billy's Back on Broadway, on Concord Records.

