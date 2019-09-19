Photo/Video: Get A First Look At The Broadway-Bound CAGNEY at Pioneer Theatre Company

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the Broadway-bound production of Cagney, based on the life of Academy Award® winner James Cagney, launches Pioneer Theatre Company's (Artistic Director, Karen Azenberg & Managing Director, Chris Massimine) season this Fall. Opening Friday, September 20, the limited engagement runs through October 5. Tickets are available as part of a season subscription package by calling (801) 581-6961 or by visiting pioneertheatre.org.



Cagney played an award-winning off-Broadway run, presented first at the York Theatre, followed by a successful transfer to the Westside Theatre, and a limited engagement in Los Angeles. The Broadway production of Cagney will be produced by Riki Kane Larimer (Enter Laughing, Smokey Joe's Café, Gigi, On the Town) and Kate Edelman Johnson (Wyatt Earp: Return to Tombstone). Cagney features music and lyrics by Robert Creighton and Christopher McGovern, book by Peter Colley (I'll Be Back Before Midnight, The War Show, The Donnellys), and additional materials by Chuck Tatham ("Modern Family," "How I Met Your Mother," "Arrested Development"). Following the success of the 2015 off-Broadway engagement, director Bill Castellino (Desperate Measures, Storyville, Ionescopade) and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Gigi, On the Town) return to the helm of the Broadway-bound production at PTC.



Broadway's Robert Creighton (Disney's Frozen, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Anything Goes), reprises the title role, for which he was awarded the Fred Astaire Award. Darrin Baker (Tarzan, Wonderful Town, Jackie Mason's Laughing Room Only, Footloose and The Scarlet Pimpernel) plays Jack Warner, Cagney's chief adversary and CEO of Warner Brothers. Rounding out the cast is Matt Crowle (Monty Python's Spamalot), Darien Crago (Holiday Inn, White Christmas), Kristen Smith Davis (Anastasia), Jeffry Denman (White Christmas, The Producers, Cats), Robert Anthony Jones (Finding Neverland, The Phantom of the Opera, Hairspray), Charis Leos (The Glass Menagerie at Fulton Theater, Victor/Victoria at TUTS), Daniel Plimpton (The Book of Mormon, Spring Awakening, White Christmas), Melissa Schott (Cirque du Soleil's Banana Shpeel, White Christmas), Edward Tolve (Funny Face at Musicals Tonight, Sayonara at Pan Asian Rep) and Jessica Wockenfuss (Hey, Look Me Over!).



The new Broadway-bound production of Cagney features a scenic design by James Noone (Sunset Boulevard, A Time to Kill, A Bronx Tale, The Rainmaker, The Sunshine Boys); costume design by Gregory Gale (Arcadia, Rock of Ages, The Wedding Singer, Hello, Dolly!, Urinetown); lighting design by Paul Miller (Amazing Grace, The Illusionists, Macbeth, Legally Blonde, Company); projection design by Brad Peterson (Junk, Oslo, Cats); orchestrations by Greg Anthony Rassen (Bandstand, An American in Paris, Bullets Over Broadway, The Little Mermaid); dance arrangements and music direction by Douglas Oberhamer (Swing, Crazy for You, Thoroughly Modern Millie). Jeremy Benton (42nd Street) is the associate choreographer. Cagney features fight choreography by Rick Sordelet (The Lion King, Sunset Boulevard).



"I am overjoyed to launch our expanded new version of Cagney at the beautiful Pioneer Theatre in Salt Lake City" says Producer Riki Kane Larimer. Following a 15-month off-Broadway success and a highly-applauded run in LA, this stunning musical capturing the life of Hollywood's tough guy in tap shoes, has now been enriched and built up for the Broadway stage. The amazing Robert Creighton is still our star. The new cast and script enhancement preserve the shows original rousing, scrappy charm. Now there's just more of it."



"Growing up, James Cagney was like a member of my family," says producer Kate Edelman Johnson. "My father Louis F. Edelman produced White Heat and 12 other films with James Cagney and they always remained close friends and collaborators. So it seems a fitting tribute for me to be producing Cagney now. I fell in love with this musical from the first time I saw it off-Broadway. I am thrilled to partner with Riki Kane Larimer in bringing this inspiring musical, based on the true story of an American icon, to Broadway."



"We're ecstatic to present this exclusive first look at the Broadway-bound production of Cagney," said PTC Artistic Director Karen Azenberg . "Salt Lake has such a richly vibrant arts community and we couldn't be happier to bring the 'Great White Way' out West." Added PTC Managing Director Christopher Massimine, "What an incredible opportunity to honor the memory of a Hollywood icon and bring his incredible legacy to the masses. We're delighted and honored to be part of that journey."



"Cagney started as an idea and then a passion in acting school-not only because of my obsession over how powerful and versatile James Cagney was on screen, but because his story was a compelling one: a story of the American dream, one that resonates more today than ever," said Robert Creighton. "With a large and knowledgeable arts community and PTC's Broadway-level resources and facilities, Salt Lake City is the perfect place for an out-of-town tryout. We couldn't be happier."



ABOUT PIONEER THEATRE COMPANY (PTC): Now celebrating its 58th season, the award-winning PTC is Utah's Premiere Professional Theatre and a leading arts organization of the West. Led by Artistic Director Karen Azenberg and Managing Director Christopher Massimine, PTC promotes community-building and education though presenting world-class productions; developing new socially resonant and universal work; hosting talks, lectures, and workshops that engage a versatile and inclusive demographic, while celebrating diversity in culture and society; and serving as the connecting bridge between art and scholarship as an affiliate of the University of Utah.

