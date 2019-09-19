Breaking: 74th Annual Tony Awards Book a Date at Radio City Music Hall for 2020 Ceremony!

The Tony Awards announced today that they will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City, for the 74th Annual Tony Awards, on Sunday, June 7, 2020. The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards are presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. The televised awards show will air live at 8:00pm ET/delayed PT on the CBS Television Network and on CBS All Access. The Tony Awards has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

The official eligibility cut-off date will be Thursday, April 23, 2020, for all Broadway productions opening in the 2019-2020 season. Productions which meet all other eligibility requirements and open on or before the eligibility date are considered for the 2020 Tony Awards nominations.

The Nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

The Antoinette Perry "Tony" Award, which was founded by the American Theatre Wing in 1947, is bestowed annually on theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway. The Tony is one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry and the annual telecast - the night America watches Broadway - is considered one of the most prestigious programs on television.

Photo Credit: Shevett Studios





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You