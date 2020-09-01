Wake Up With BWW 9/1: Get a Look at THE PROM Film Cast on Set, and More!

Plus, learn about the upcoming Stephen Schwartz documentary and more!

A new documentary will be released on the work and creative journey of Stephen Schwartz, called Defying Gravity!

Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Prom is still on track to be released later this year. Now he's sharing a photo from the set!

Amanda Kloots recently shared that she is working on a new project to preserve the memory of her late husband, Nick Cordero. Kloots is collaborating with Rickey Minor to finish an original song that Nick started writing before his death.

1) Voting Now Open for Next on Stage: Dance Edition!

We've received hundreds of submissions and now it's time to vote for your favorite contestants!. (more...)

2) Photo: Ryan Murphy Shares Behind the Scenes Peek of THE PROM Film

The Prom must go on! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Prom is still on track to be released later this year. Now he's sharing a photo from the set!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Watch Chadwick Boseman Perform With Christopher Jackson in a Workshop of Tupac Musical HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME

Kenny Leon took to twitter to share footage of Chadwick Boseman performing in a workshop of the Tupac musical Holler If Ya Hear Me. Boseman performs with Christopher Jackson in the newly released footage.. (more...)

4) Exclusive: Sierra Boggess Performs 'How Could I Ever Know' as Part of The Seth Concert Series

Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, featuring Boggess singing 'How Could I Ever Know' from The Secret Garden!. (more...)

5) New Documentary DEFYING GRAVITY Will Chronicle the Career of Stephen Schwartz

A new documentary will be released on the work and creative journey of Stephen Schwartz, the three-time Academy Award, three-time Grammy Award, and Tony Award-winning songwriter of Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, and the films The Prince of Egypt, Pocahontas, and Enchanted, among others.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Britten's Peter Grimes, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen's "Next Year, Some Year" will broadcast their weekly hour-long livestream video chat show today at 12pm. The show includes fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers. Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

News: Amanda Kloots Will Complete and Record Song Written by Her Late Husband, Nick Cordero

Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots recently shared that she is working on a new project to preserve the memory of her late husband, Nick Cordero. Kloots is collaborating with Rickey Minor to finish an original song that Nick started writing before his death.

She writes: "Nick wrote a song about his losing and missing his father, called Not Far Away. He posted it on Instagram, but only wrote one verse and chorus. Our friend Maddox had the idea for me to write the second verse and then sing a duet with Nick. Rickey and @lennywee helped me, added our voices together, mixed and arranged it, then added beautiful strings and chimes to create this new duet."

BWW Exclusive: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Stars Drop By VIRTUAL CHATS WITH ARIEL & TREVOR on Disney Channel

Ariel, Trevor, and Chandler Kinney drop mics with Aneesa 'Young Nees' Folds and Anthony 'Two Touch' Veneziale from Freestyle Love Supreme.

Ariel Martin and Trevor Tordjman's on-air segments air daily on Disney Channel, and are also available on YouTube. The telegenic pair have a natural rapport from their work on "Zombies 2." They're also hosts of "Disney Fam Jam," a dance competition series on Disney Channel.

What we're watching: Watch Danny Bacher, Janis Siegel & More on Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Join last night's party with special guests Corinna Sowers Adler, Mikaela Secada, Danny Bacher, Janis Siegel, Debra Barsha, Sheila Rae, and Darian Sanders.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Carolee Carmello, who turns 58 today!

Carmello earned her first Tony nomination, as well as a Drama Desk Award, for her portrayal of Lucille Frank in the original Broadway production of Parade. She was subsequently nominated for her roles in Lestat and Scandalous as well.

She originated roles in the Broadway runs of City Of Angels, Falsettos, The Addams Family, Finding Neverland, And Tuck Everlasting.

Carmello also has been seen assuming leading roles in the recent national tour of Hello, Dolly!, the 1997 revival of 1776, The Scarlet Pimpernel, the 1999 revival of Kiss Me, Kate, Urinetown, Mamma Mia!, And Sister Act. Other notable credits include Michael John LaChuisa's musical Hello Again, Sweeney Todd, Elegies, and much more.

