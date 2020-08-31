VIDEO: Watch Chadwick Boseman Perform With Christopher Jackson in a Workshop of Tupac Musical HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME
Boseman was a part of the workshop of HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME, which premiered on Broadway in 2014.
Kenny Leon took to twitter to share footage of Chadwick Boseman performing in a workshop of the Tupac musical Holler If Ya Hear Me. Boseman performs with Christopher Jackson in the newly released footage.
Chadwick Boseman recently passed away from colon cancer at age 43.
Take a look at the video below:
Our King.. we miss you -we carry on..we fight.. we Vote for sho..#ChadwickForever #HollerIfYouHearMe#ChrisJackson pic.twitter.com/rXXa5aOJ46- Kenny Leon (@iamKENNYLEON) August 31, 2020
HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME, the world inside Tupac Shakur's music and lyrics, blazes to life in a non-biographical story about friendship, family, revenge, change and hope. Inner city lives struggle for peace against the daily challenges they face in this entertaining and original musical. Through the poetry of one of the 20th century's most influential and culturally prominent voices, we are given a window into realities of the streets still relevant today. The musical features over 20 songs including "Holler If Ya Hear Me," "California Love," "I Get Around," "Thugz Mansion," "Keep Ya Head Up," "Dear Mama," "Me Against the World," "Unconditional Love" and "Hail Mary."
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Eligibility Announced for The 2020 Tony Awards
The Tony Awards Administration Committee met on August 27, 2020 to confirm the eligibility status of three Broadway productions for the 2020 Tony Awar...
Zoom Back to School in Style with These Virtual Broadway Backgrounds!
Heading back to school online? Call into your Zoom in style with these Broadway-themed backgrounds from your favorite shows!...
Broadway Jukebox: The 60 Greatest 'I Want' Songs!
Nothing gets an audience invested in a musical like a bold proclamation from its main character. What does the hero want? That question is usually ans...
VIDEO: MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Dances to 'Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'' in Honor of Michael Jackson's Birthday
The cast of the upcoming Broadway musical, MJ, are celebrating Michael Jacksona??s birthday today with a fun video!...
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Gives the WAP Challenge a PHANTOM Twist
Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, baron of all social media, took to TikTok today to join the latest viral challenge, the WAP challenge....
Josh Gad Shares Touching Final Texts From Chadwick Boseman
Josh Gad has shared the touching final text messages he received from Chadwick Boseman. The pair co-starred in the 2017 film, Marshall....