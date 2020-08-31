VIDEO: Watch Chadwick Boseman Perform With Christopher Jackson in a Workshop of Tupac Musical HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME

Boseman was a part of the workshop of HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME, which premiered on Broadway in 2014.

Kenny Leon took to twitter to share footage of Chadwick Boseman performing in a workshop of the Tupac musical Holler If Ya Hear Me. Boseman performs with Christopher Jackson in the newly released footage.

Chadwick Boseman recently passed away from colon cancer at age 43.

Take a look at the video below:

Our King.. we miss you -we carry on..we fight.. we Vote for sho..#ChadwickForever #HollerIfYouHearMe#ChrisJackson pic.twitter.com/rXXa5aOJ46 - Kenny Leon (@iamKENNYLEON) August 31, 2020

HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME, the world inside Tupac Shakur's music and lyrics, blazes to life in a non-biographical story about friendship, family, revenge, change and hope. Inner city lives struggle for peace against the daily challenges they face in this entertaining and original musical. Through the poetry of one of the 20th century's most influential and culturally prominent voices, we are given a window into realities of the streets still relevant today. The musical features over 20 songs including "Holler If Ya Hear Me," "California Love," "I Get Around," "Thugz Mansion," "Keep Ya Head Up," "Dear Mama," "Me Against the World," "Unconditional Love" and "Hail Mary."

