BWW Exclusive: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Stars Drop By VIRTUAL CHATS WITH ARIEL & TREVOR on Disney Channel

Ariel, Trevor, and Chandler Kinney drop mics with Aneesa 'Young Nees' Folds and Anthony 'Two Touch' Veneziale from Freestyle Love Supreme.

Ariel Martin and Trevor Tordjman's on-air segments air daily on Disney Channel, and are also available on YouTube. The telegenic pair have a natural rapport from their work on "Zombies 2." They're also hosts of "Disney Fam Jam," a dance competition series on Disney Channel.

Tordjman, a member of a sketch comedy group, became a favorite of Disney Channel viewers through his role in "Zombies," cable television's #1-rated telecast among Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 for 2018. It was recently announced that Tordjman will join the cast of the hugely popular sitcom "BUNK'D" for its fifth season. An accomplished dancer, his credits also include "The Next Step," "Lost & Found Music Studios" and "Full Out."

Martin (aka Baby Ariel) is on Forbes' list of "Top Entertainment Influencers." The popular young star has more than 33 million followers on TikTok alone. Her Pop recording career includes multiples singles with more than 100 million video views, including "The New Kid in Town" from "Zombies 2" soundtrack.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME is a critically acclaimed improv troupe founded by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale. Their recent Broadway show featured six talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning cues from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - were backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.

