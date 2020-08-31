Amanda Kloots Will Complete and Record Song Written by Her Late Husband, Nick Cordero

The song is titled "Not Far Away."

Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots recently shared that she is working on a new project to preserve the memory of her late husband, Nick Cordero. Kloots is collaborating with Rickey Minor to finish an original song that Nick started writing before his death.

She writes: "Nick wrote a song about his losing and missing his father, called Not Far Away. He posted it on Instagram, but only wrote one verse and chorus. Our friend Maddox had the idea for me to write the second verse and then sing a duet with Nick. Rickey and @lennywee helped me, added our voices together, mixed and arranged it, then added beautiful strings and chimes to create this new duet."

In addition to this new song, Broadway Records will release a live album of his 2019 Feinstein's/54 Below show- Live Your Life. The album is due to arrive on September 17. Click here to pre-order today.

Cordero died earlier this month at 41 years of age at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after 91 days in the hospital.

In late March 2020, Cordero was admitted to Cedar-Sinai and after a number of false-negatives, was diagnosed with COVID-19. Due to his advanced condition, doctors placed him in a medically induced coma in order to begin an aggressive treatment, including putting him on a ventilator.

Despite eventually being declared coronavirus-free, he continued to battle infections, unstable blood pressure, and other complications. During his treatment, Kloots shared the ups and downs of Cordero's battle against the coronavirus on social media.

Read Cordero's full obituary here.

