Wake Up With BWW 8/9: Lillias White to Play Hermes in HADESTOWN, Audra McDonald in OHIO STATE MURDERS, and More!

Today's top stories include the first reviews for the pre-Broadway production of The Devil Wears Prada in Chicago!

Plus, Lillias White will take on the role of Hermes in Hadestown, Audra McDonald will return to Broadway in Ohio State Murders this season, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

GREASE Star and Music Icon Olivia Newton John Passes Away At 73

by A.A. Cristi

Olivia Newton-John, best known to theatre fans as the star of the iconic 1978 film adaptation of the musical, Grease, has passed away at the age of 73. . (more...)

Review Roundup: THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Pre-Broadway Run Opens in Chicago; What Did the Critics Think?

by Review Roundups

The world premiere production of The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical has officially opened in Chicago! The production began performances on July 19th, and celebrated opening night last night, August 7th. Read all of the reviews for The Devil Wears Prada here!. (more...)

Lillias White Will Play Hermes in HADESTOWN Beginning Next Month

by Stephi Wild

Tony Award® and Daytime Emmy Award® winner Lillias White is set to take over the role of Hermes in Hadestown, the Tony and Grammy Award®-winning Best Musical, at the Walter Kerr Theatre, beginning on Tuesday, September 13.. (more...)

Texas Church Performs Unauthorized Version of HAMILTON with New Lyrics and Anti-LGBTQ Sermon

by Team BWW

The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries performed an illegal version of Hamilton last week, which included changes to the text and lyrics and a post-show sermon with anti-LGBTQ messaging. The show has officially responded to the rights violation.. (more...)

Audra McDonald Will Lead OHIO STATE MURDERS at the James Earl Jones Theatre Beginning in November

by Stephi Wild

Emmy, Grammy, and Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald will return to Broadway this season starring in Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (Fences, A Soldier's Play).. (more...)

Jennifer Butt, Original Broadway Cast Member of LES MISERABLES, Dies at 64

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway actor Jennifer Butt has died at age 64. Jennifer originated the role of Madame Thenardier in Les Miserables on Broadway in 1987. She also appeared in The Women on Broadway in 2001.. (more...)

Yankee Stadium Will Host HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD On Broadway Night Next Week

by Stephi Wild

Yankee Stadium is hosting Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway Night when the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, August 15th at 7:05 PM. The first 18,000 guests to arrive will receive an exclusive Harry Potter and the Cursed Child / New York Yankees beach towel. . (more...)

VIDEO: Watch 'Bad Bad News' From 13: THE MUSICAL on Netflix

by Michael Major

Netflix has shared the music video for 'Bad Bad News' from the upcoming film adaption of 13: the Musical. The new music video features Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Liam Wignall, Frankie McNellis, and more. The cast of 13: the Musical also includes Debra Messing, Josh Peck, Rhea Perlman, Peter Hermann, Eli Golden, and more.. (more...)

Video: FUNNY GIRL Star Lea Michele Reads ROSIE REVERE, ENGINEER For The SAG-AFTRA Foundation's STORYLINE ONLINE

by A.A. Cristi

Actress Lea Michele, who will star in Funny Girl on Broadway beginning September 6, recently offered her talents to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Storyline Online for its newest read-aloud of Rosie Revere, Engineer the beloved New York Times bestselling children's book about a young girl pursuing her passion of becoming an engineer.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

New queens join SIX beginning tonight! The cast will now star Bre Jackson as Catherine of Aragon, Brennyn Lark as Catherine Parr, and two new Alternates, Ayla Ciccone-Burton and Holli' Conway. Learn more here!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!