HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Broadway
Yankee Stadium Will Host HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD On Broadway Night Next Week

The event is set for Monday, August 15.

Aug. 8, 2022  

Yankee Stadium is hosting Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway Night when the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, August 15th at 7:05 PM. The first 18,000 guests to arrive will receive an exclusive Harry Potter and the Cursed Child / New York Yankees beach towel.

To get your tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway Night at Yankee Stadium on Monday, August 15th, please visit www.yankees.com/tickets.

See the Tony Award-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway at the Lyric Theatre (214 W 43rd Street, NYC). Tickets are now on sale through May 28, 2023. For more information, visit HarryPotterBroadway.com.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold over 4.5 million tickets worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

Adventure runs in the family. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all-with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.





