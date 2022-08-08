Jennifer Butt, Original Broadway Cast Member of LES MISERABLES, Dies at 64

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor Jennifer Butt has died at age 64.

The news of her passing was confirmed by several of her friends on social media. Jennifer's friend Marcie Shaw shared on Facebook, "our lovely Jennifer passed away this afternoon after a long illness."

Jennifer originated the role of Madame Thenardier in Les Miserables on Broadway in 1987. She also appeared in The Women on Broadway in 2001.

In addition to her stage credits, Jennifer appeared in several television series and TV movies, including The Client, Beverly Hills 90210, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Providence, The Ransom of Red Chief, Howie Mandel's Sunny Skies, and more.