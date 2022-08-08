Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries

Jennifer Butt, Original Broadway Cast Member of LES MISERABLES, Dies at 64

Jennifer originated the role of Madame Thenardier in Les Miserables on Broadway and appeared in the Broadway play, The Women, in 2001.

Aug. 8, 2022  
Jennifer Butt, Original Broadway Cast Member of LES MISERABLES, Dies at 64

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor Jennifer Butt has died at age 64.

The news of her passing was confirmed by several of her friends on social media. Jennifer's friend Marcie Shaw shared on Facebook, "our lovely Jennifer passed away this afternoon after a long illness."

Jennifer originated the role of Madame Thenardier in Les Miserables on Broadway in 1987. She also appeared in The Women on Broadway in 2001.

In addition to her stage credits, Jennifer appeared in several television series and TV movies, including The Client, Beverly Hills 90210, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Providence, The Ransom of Red Chief, Howie Mandel's Sunny Skies, and more.



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Charleston Light Opera Guild Presents THE MUSIC MAN in October
August 8, 2022

The Music Man, a co-production with the Clay Center, will play at the Maier Performance Hall on October 28-30 and November 4-6, 2022.
Arctic Monkeys Come to the Turkcell Stage This Wek
August 8, 2022

Debuting with singles such as 'Cheer Up Baby', 'Falling In' and 'My Honest Face', Inhaler, the fresh blood of indie rock, will take the stage as the front group at the Arctic Monkeys concert that will take place as part of PSM Loves Summer on August 9-10.
MISERY Comes to Theatre Tallahassee in October
August 8, 2022

Misery comes to Theatre Tallahassee in October. Performances will run Oct 20 – Nov 6, 2022. Written by WILLIAM GOLDMAN, Misery is based on the novel by STEPHEN KING.
LAHME ENTE, BLINDES HUHN Comes to Theater St.Gallen Next Month
August 8, 2022

Die lahme, eher ängstliche Ente, die ihren Hinterhof nicht gerne verlässt, weil sie nicht so gut zu Fuss unterwegs ist, knabbert gerade ein paar Nüsschen, als ihr das blinde Huhn buchstäblich vor die Füsse stolpert.
RESPECT: A TRIBUTE TO ARETHA FRANKLIN Comes to Cape May Stage
August 8, 2022

Up next at Cape May Stage is RESPECT: A TRIBUTE TO ARETHA FRANKLIN, A LIVE TRIBUTE as part of the 2022 PNC Arts Alive Broadway Series.