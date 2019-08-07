Wake Up With BWW 8/7: CURIOUS INCIDENT Film, A CHRISTMAS CAROL on Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is headed to the big screen! A film adaptation of the play, and novel, is currently in the works and a casting search is underway for the lead role, according to a casting notice! Production is set to begin next year.

SIX will sail the seas! It was announced that the critically-acclaimed British pop musical about Henry VIII's six wives will debut on board Norwegian Cruise Line beginning next month!

Is A Christmas Carol returning to Broadway? According to an Equity casting notice, the show will return this season, directed by Matthew Warchus!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

by Stephanie Wild

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is headed to the big screen!

2) SIX To Hit The High Seas On Norwegian Cruise Line

It was announced today that SIX, the critically-acclaimed British pop musical about Henry VIII's six wives will debut on board Norwegian Cruise Line beginning next month.

3) Will Matthew Warchus-Helmed A CHRISTMAS CAROL Come to Broadway This Holiday Season?

Deck the halls early this year! According to an Equity casting notice, A Christmas Carol will return to Broadway this holiday season.

4) Photo Flash: The Muny's MATILDA Doesn't Let Little Stop Them

Get a first look at The Muny's seventh, and final, production of its 101st Season, Roald Dahl's Matilda.

5) Where is the HAMILTON Original Cast Now?

by Linnae Medeiros

It's officially been four years since audiences first entered the room where it happens with the opening night of Hamilton at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre! In honor of the occasion, we're taking a look at the original cast of young, scrappy, and hungry cast members that brought the show to Broadway. Check out what Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, and more have been up to in their nonstop careers with our guide!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Emma Grimsley Joins THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Tour as Christine

Grimsley will assume the role of 'Christine Daaé' beginning tonight, August 7, when the spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, currently on tour in North America, starts performances in Honolulu, HI for the first time in almost 25 years.

Grimsley assumes the role alongside current cast members Derrick Davis as 'The Phantom,' Jordan Craig as 'Raoul,' Trista Moldovan as 'Carlotta Giudicelli,' David Benoit as 'Monsieur Firmin,' Rob Lindley as 'Monsieur André,' Susan Moniz as 'Madame Giry,' Phumzile Sojola as 'Ubaldo Piangi' and SarahGrace Mariani as 'Meg Giry.'

BWW Exclusive: BWW Interview: Alison Luff is Opening Up About Her Sweet, New Gig as the Leading Lady of WAITRESS!

Just two weeks ago, a new leading lady took over at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Following in the footsteps of Shoshana Bean, who took her final bow as Waitress' pie-making mom-to-be on July 21, is Alison Luff.

Luff checks in with BroadwayWorld about her first days in the show, what she loves most about playing Jenna, and so much more!

Set Your DVR...

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon tonight!

What we're watching: HADESTOWN's Rachel Chavkin Talks Directing the Way to Gender Equality

Know Your Value founder Mika Brzezinski recently sat down with Hadestown director Rachel Chavkin to talk about her call for greater representation in the theater world. At the 2019 Tony Awards, Chavkin used her acceptance speech to talk about this issue, saying, "I wish I wasn't the only woman directing a musical on Broadway this season. This is not a pipeline issue. It is a failure of imagination by a field whose job is to imagine the way the world could be."

Social Butterfly: Thousands Flee As Motorcycle Backfire Causes Panic In Times Square

There was widespread panic in the theatre district tonight when crowds mistook a motorcycle backfire for gunshots.

According to the NYC Police Scanner, thousands of people panicked in what reports have called a 'stampede' out of Times Square following the backfire.

NYPD on the scene have confirmed a group of passing motorcycles as the source of the sound.

This is how screwed up our country is. We all had to stay in our dressing rooms, audience members had to stay in the theater. People were sobbing, calling their loved ones, hiding behind seats and in the dressing rooms, and were separated from their families and groups. https://t.co/HWcMdLQVlr - Andrew Barth Feldman (@andrewbfeldman) August 7, 2019

Read more social reports here.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Karen Olivo, who turns 43 today!

Karen Olivo is currently starring on Broadway in MOULIN ROUGE! She most recently returned to the stage as Angelica Schuyler in the Chicago production of HAMILTON. Olivo won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in WEST SIDE STORY, having created the role of Vanessa both on and Off-Broadway in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS in 2008. She also appeared on Broadway in RENT and BROOKLYN. She performed Off-Broadway in Lynn Nottage's play BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK, had a recurring role in the hit television series THE GOOD WIFE, and was a series regular on HARRY'S LAW.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





