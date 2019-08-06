Where is the HAMILTON Original Cast Now?

It's officially been four years since audiences first entered the room where it happens with the opening night of Hamilton at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre! In honor of the occasion, we're taking a look at the original cast of young, scrappy, and hungry cast members that brought the show to Broadway. Check out what Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, and more have been up to in their nonstop careers with our guide below!

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA - ALEXANDER HAMILTON

Since leaving the show's titular role in June 2016, Lin earned his first Oscar nomination for the song 'How Far I'll Go' from the hit Disney animated film Moana. He also starred as Jack in Disney's Mary Poppins Returns in 2018, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination. Lin is set to appear as Piraguero in the film adaptation of his Tony-winning musical In the Heights. He is also writing new music for Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid alongside the film's original composer, Alan Menken. Lin is also set to star in the first season of HBO's His Dark Materials. His other upcoming projects include directing the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's musical Tick Tick Boom for Netflix. On stage, Lin returned to the role of Alexander Hamilton for a limited run of the production in Puerto Rico earlier this year. His original hip-hop musical Freestyle Love Supreme is also set to make its Broadway debut this fall at the Booth Theatre.

LESLIE ODOM JR. - AARON BURR

Since his Tony-winning performance as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, Leslie went on to release two solo jazz albums. A revised version of his self-titled solo debut album was released in June 2016 just prior to his departure from Hamilton, and he released 'Simply Christmas' in November 2016, featuring jazz takes on Christmas classics. He went on to tour with a jazz quintet performing the music from his albums. He also released his book 'Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher, and Never Stop Learning' in 2018. He has also appeared in film and television projects include The Murder on the Orient Express and the upcoming Harriet.

PHILLIPA SOO - ELIZA SCHUYLER

After leaving the Broadway production of Hamilton in June 2016, Phillipa went on to originate the title role in the stage adaptation of Amélie at the Walter Kerr Theatre in 2017. She later appeared on Broadway in The Parisian Woman alongside Uma Thurman in late 2017. In April 2019, she starred in the first season of the CBS series 'The Code' as Lieutenant Harper Li. On film, Phillipa lent her voice to the hit Disney animated film Moana and appeared in the 2018 film Here and Now.

RENEE ELISE GOLDSBERRY - ANGELICA SCHUYLER

Since leaving her Tony-winning role in Hamilton in June 2016, Renee has appeared on film in The House with a Clock in its Wall as Selena Izard and in the HBO TV film The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks as Henrietta Lacks. She has also appeared on television in The Get Down, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, The Lion Guard, Altered Carbon, and Documentary Now's Company-inspired episode 'Original Cast Album: Co-Op' alongside Broadway veterans John Mulaney, Alex Brightman, and Richard Kind.

CHRISTOPHER JACKSON - GEORGE WASHINGTON

Christopher currently stars as Chunk Palmer in the CBS drama Bull. His other recent television credits include Disney Junior's The Lion Guard and Netflix's When They See Us. He also lent his voice to the role of Chief Tui in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Disney animated film Moana. Christopher also appeared on Mandy Gonzalez's album 'Fearless' for the song 'Life is Sweet.' On stage he recently appeared in New York City Center's production of Working as part of their Off-Center series.

Since leaving his Tony-winning role in Hamilton in July 2016, Daveed has appeared on TV in recurring roles on Black-ish, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and The Get Down. He also served as an executive producer for the ABC series The Mayor, as well as writing original music for it and making a guest appearance on the show. On film, Daveed appeared in Wonder and as a voice in Ferdinand. In 2018, he wrote, produced, and starred in the film Blindspotting, earning him an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Male Lead. He is also set to star alongside Kevin Kline in the upcoming film The Starling.

Since leaving the Broadway production of Hamilton in November 2016, Anthony has made appearances in several films, including Monsters and Men, Summertime, Godzilla: King of Monsters, Trolls World Tour, and the Oscar-nominated A Star is Born alongside Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. He is also set to reunite with Lin-Manuel Miranda, star as Usnavi in the upcoming film adaptation of Lin's Tony-winning musical In the Heights. Anthony also released his first solo EP 'The Freedom EP' in January 2018 inspired by the 2016 election. In June 2019, he signed with Republic Records and just released his new single 'Dear Diary.'

Oak is currently starring as firefighter Dean Miller in ABC's Grey's Anatomy spinoff series Station 19 alongside another Broadway veteran Barrett Doss. Since leaving Hamilton in December 2016, he has also appeared on Broadway as Pierre in the Tony-winning musical Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, as well as on screen as Afrika Bambaataa in the Netflix series The Get Down.

JONATHAN GROFF - KING GEORGE III

After leaving the Broadway production of Hamilton, Jonathan went on to star as FBI Special Agent Holden Ford in the period crime drama Mindhunter, which debuted on Netflix in October 2017. The show was renewed for a second season that is set to be released on August 16th. He is also set to reprise his role as Kristoff in the sequel to Disney's hit animated film Frozen, which is being released in November 2019. On stage, Jonathan appeared in the Hollywood Bowl's 2017 production of Sondheim on Sondheim, and he is set to star as Seymour in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, beginning previews at The Westside Theatre on September 17th.

JAVIER MUNOZ - STANDBY FOR ALEXANDER HAMILTON

After being the production's standby for the title role for nearly a year in the original cast, Javier took over as Alexander Hamilton full time in July 2016 and played the role on Broadway until January 2018. His other recent work includes guest appearances on Disney's Elena of Avalor and Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, as well as a recurring role in season three of the Freeform series Shadowhunters. On stage, Javier recently appeared in New York City Center's production of Working alongside fellow Hamilton original cast member Christopher Jackson. He is also set to star in Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of The New Englanders this fall.





Related Articles