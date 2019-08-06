Social: Thousands Flee As Motorcycle Backfire Causes Panic In Times Square

Aug. 6, 2019  

There was widespread panic in the theatre district tonight when crowds mistook a motorcycle backfire for gunshots.

According to the NYC Police Scanner, thousands of people panicked in what reports have called a 'stampede' out of Times Square following the backfire.

NYPD on the scene have confirmed a group of passing motorcycles as the source of the sound.

Several Broadway shows reported mid-show interruptions as the incident unfolded. Andrew Barth Feldman, star of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, described the scene inside the the Music Box Theater on Twitter.

The show also came to a halt over at the hit production of To Kill A Mockingbird, when panicked tourists attempted to enter the theatre for safety.

Other actors and eyewitnesses shared their experiences during the panic on social media:



