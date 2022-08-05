Wake Up With BWW 8/5: Lea Michele in Rehearsal For FUNNY GIRL, Lady Gaga to Lead Musical JOKER Sequel, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include a first look at Lea Michele in rehearsal for Funny Girl on Broadway! Watch a clip from Into The Woods featuring Sara Bareilles & Brian d'Arcy James performing 'It Takes Two'. Plus, Lady Gaga will lead the upcoming musical sequel to Joker, and more!

VIDEO: First Look at Lea Michele in FUNNY GIRL Rehearsals

by Michael Major

Lea Michele took to Instagram to share a short clip of her in rehearsals for Funny Girl. The short clip features Michele tap dancing at the end of a musical number in the show. Michele is slated to begin performances alongside Tovah Feldshuh who will take over for Jane Lynch in the role of Rosie Brice. Watch the video clip of Michele in rehearsals!. (more...)

INTO THE WOODS Featuring Entire Original Cast to Extend Broadway Run by Two Weeks

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The entire original cast of the New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's revival of Into the Woods at the St. James Theatre will be extending for an additional two weeks through Sunday, September 4th. As previously announced, the production has been extended for an additional eight weeks.. (more...)

VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Sends Thoughts and Prayers in His Latest Spoof

by Nicole Rosky

Randy Rainbow is back with his favorite response to gun violence. Watch as he gives A Chorus Line's 'Dance Ten, Looks Three' a clever re-do in his latest spoof- 'Thoughts and Prayers'.. (more...)

Photos: Elton John Visits THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA in Chicago

by Stephi Wild

On August 3rd, Elton John attended a performance of The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical at Broadway in Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre. Check out the photos here! . (more...)

VIDEO: Watch a Clip of Sara Bareilles & Brian d'Arcy James Singing 'It Takes Two' From INTO THE WOODS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Check out a clip here of Sara Bareilles & Brian d'Arcy James performing 'It Takes Two' from Into the Woods here! Into the Woods stars Tony Award winner Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Tony Award winner Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, and more.. (more...)

Lady Gaga Confirmed For JOKER Musical Sequel

by Michael Major

Lady Gaga is confirmed to join the original Joker film's star Joaquin Phoenix has signed on to return to the role. While Lady Gaga's role in the film has not yet been confirmed, it has been expected that she will most likely star as Joker's villainous sidekick, Harley Quinn. Watch a teaser for the upcoming film now!. (more...)

Angelica Ross Will Play Roxie Hart in CHICAGO Beginning Next Month

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome actress and human rights advocate Angelica Ross ("Pose," "American Horror Story") making her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart beginning Monday, September 12, 2022.. (more...)

New Songs by Tom Kitt and Helen Park to be Featured in World Premiere of SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The world premiere of the new Sesame Street the Musical will feature new songs written by three of Broadway and the music industry's brightest composers, Tom Kitt, Helen Park, and Nate Edmondson. Sesame Street the Musical will take to the stage in New York starting on Thursday, September 8, 2022, through Thursday, November 27, 2022.. (more...)

Winner: RJ Christian To Play Title Role On MACGYVER The Musical Cast Recording

by BWW Staff

After a national casting search including hundreds of submissions, and a dozen finalists, the producers of MacGyver the Musical announced today that RJ Christian will play the title role on the show's original cast recording.. (more...)

