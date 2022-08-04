Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lady Gaga Confirmed For JOKER Musical Sequel

The new film will be released in theaters on October 4, 2024.

Aug. 4, 2022  

Lady Gaga has confirmed that she will be starring in the new musical sequel to Joker, titled Joker: Folie à Deux.

As previously reported, the new film will be released in theaters on October 4, 2024. The original film's star Joaquin Phoenix has signed on to return to the role which earned him a 2019 Academy Award for Best Actor. Oscar-nominated director Todd Phillips will also return, directing a screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Silver.

While Lady Gaga's specific role in the film has not yet been confirmed, it has been expected that she will most likely star as Joker's villainous sidekick, Harley Quinn.

Lady Gaga confirmed the news by posting a new teaser for the film on her Twitter account. Watch the teaser here:

In the Batman canon, Quinn begins her journey as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, an Arkham Asylum therapist who falls in love with Joker and joins him as his oft-abused love interest and villainous sidekick. Todd Phillips' original 2019 film left the film's central character, Arthur Fleck/Joker in the care Arkham State Hospital.

The sequel's subtitle Folie à deux, is a term referencing mental illness affecting two or more persons.

Lady Gaga has amassed an extraordinary 31 million global album sales and 171 million single sales, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all-time. She was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in 2018's "A Star is Born". She won Academy and Golden Globe Awards for co-writing the hit song, "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

In 2021, Lady Gaga starred as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, alongside Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Selma Hayek, and more. Gaga won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film.

Lady Gaga is currently on her Chromatica Ball World Tour this summer, check out the upcoming tour dates here.

Lady Gaga is currently on her Chromatica Ball World Tour this summer, check out the upcoming tour dates here.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



