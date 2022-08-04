New Songs by Tom Kitt and Helen Park to be Featured in World Premiere of SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL

The world premiere of the new Sesame Street the Musical will feature new songs written by three of Broadway and the music industry's brightest composers, Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, Almost Famous), Helen Park (KPOP), and Nate Edmondson (Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation).

A new teaser trailer for the show has also been released today featuring characters seen in the production.

Watch below!

Sesame Street the Musical will take to the stage in New York starting on Thursday, September 8, 2022, through Thursday, November 27, 2022, with an opening night set for Monday, September 19. Performances will take place at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).

"Sesame Street's" very own Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, Gabrielle, and a host of Honkers, Martians, and other favorites will appear onstage in their very own musical. Filled with live puppetry, iconic songs fans know and love, new compositions by Kitt, Park, and Edmondson, and special celebrity guest stars, this production is designed for both the young and the young-at-heart, including things for fans of all ages. The show is written, directed, and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller.

When asked about creating music for the production, Tom Kitt said, "As someone who grew up with the magic of "Sesame Street", it is truly an honor and a dream come true to be able to contribute an original song for Sesame Street the Musical." Helen Park said, "I feel honored to have been included in such an iconic show, loved by children around the world for so many generations." Nate Edmondson said, "Getting to contribute new music and lyrics to the incredible Sesame Street musical history, is a wonderful (and wonderfully surreal!) honor. I can't wait to share what we've been working on - it's tremendously fun!"

Director, Writer, and Producer Jonathan Rockefeller said "We are so excited that Tom, Helen, and Nate penned new songs for us and bring new sounds to the show. They are three of the brightest talents in musical theatre and we are so happy to welcome them to the Sesame Street the Musical family."

"Sesame Workshop's mission to help kids grow smarter, stronger, and kinder, and we are thrilled to be expanding Sesame Street into an off-Broadway production with the characters and songs that have connected with families for three generations," said Jen Ahearn, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Sesame Workshop. "Our goal is to provide meaningful experiences that engage our fans every day and we can't wait to share Sesame Street the Musical with them."

"Sesame Street" first aired in 1969 and is now in its 52nd season in the U.S. It is seen in 150 countries and continues to expand globally with content production and distribution, consumer products, English learning and formal education, and themed entertainment. "Sesame Street" has won 11 Grammys and 214 Emmys- more than any other children's show.

Creative staff, special celebrity guests, and other information will be announced at a later date.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind "Sesame Street", the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org.

About Rockefeller Productions

Rockefeller Productions is currently in New York and around the world with such acclaimed productions as Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, Paddington Gets in a Jam, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Pixar Putt, Awesome: The Interactive Exhibition of Lego® Models! and 10 Little Rubber Ducks. For more information, please visit www.rockefellerproductions.com.

A leader in family entertainment, Rockefeller Productions values the safety of its guests and its staff and will enforce any and all current industry safety standards. They look forward to welcoming audiences to live theatre with confidence and ease.

Tom Kitt

Next to Normal (Pulitzer Prize, Tony Awards - Best Score, Best Orchestrations); If/Then (Tony nomination); High Fidelity; Bring it On: The Musical. Additional credits include Flying Over Sunset (Tony nomination); Almost Famous; The Visitor; Superhero; Disney's Freaky Friday (also original movie musical); Dave; and The Winter's Tale, All's Well That Ends Well, Cymbeline (The Public). Music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator credits include Jagged Little Pill (Grammy Award, Tony nomination); The SpongeBob Musical (Tony nom); Head Over Heels; American Idiot; Grease Live!, Rise (NBC). Other favorite credits include co-writing the 2019 and 2013 Tony Awards opening numbers (Emmy Award) and writing for TV's "Royal Pains" and "Sesame Street." Co-founder of Musicians United for Social Equity (MUSE) and NYC Next for which he co-produced the NY Emmy-nominated "New York State of Mind, 2021" Video. His debut album, Reflect, is now available on Sony Masterworks.

Helen Park

is best known for her work as composer-lyricist and music producer for the upcoming Broadway musical, KPOP, for which she is a three-time Drama Desk nominee and recipient of a Lucille Lortel Award and Richard Rodgers Award. Additionally, Park co-wrote songs for the Oscar-nominated Netflix animated musical film "Over the Moon", directed by Academy Award-winning animator Glen Keane. She holds an MFA from NYU's Graduate Musical Theater Writing Program and is an alumnus of the advanced BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theater Workshop.

Nate Edmondson

is an international, multi-award-winning composer-lyricist, sound designer, and musical director for stage and screen. A long-standing member of the Rockefeller Productions creative team, his scores have been heard across the world, including multiple Off-Broadway and West End runs of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets In A Jam, and Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation (Rockefeller Productions).