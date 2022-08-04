INTO THE WOODS Featuring Entire Original Cast to Extend Broadway Run by Two Weeks

Click Here for More on Into the Woods

The entire original cast of the New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's revival of Into the Woods at the St. James Theatre will be extending for an additional two weeks through Sunday, September 4th. As previously announced, the production has been extended for an additional eight weeks. Tickets are now on sale through October 16th.

Additional casting announcements will be made soon.

Additionally, Sara Bareilles and the producers announced today that in partnership with Harriet Tubman Effect, 200 free orchestra seat tickets will be given out through HTE Tix for the August 26th , August 27th , September 2nd , and September 3rd evening performances.

HTE Tix is a new initiative developed by Harriet Tubman Effect that helps young people from underserved communities who do not have the resources to see a Broadway show.

"I believe the magic of the theater is transformative," says Sara Bareilles. "It could and should belong to every human being. It is my hope that this small gesture will invite new members of our beloved communities to experience this very sacred place. I'm grateful to our producers for their open hearts, and to Nicole Johnson and the Harriet Tubman Effect who are going to help bring the wonder of the theater to new audience members."

For more information, please visit https://www.harriettubmaneffect.com/.

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season, is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

The production stars Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Tony Award® winner Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Tony Award winner Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. With Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, and Lucia Spina as understudies.

The Into the Woods creative team includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), and Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design). Casting is by Telsey & Co. with Production Supervision by Cody Renard Richard.

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production marks its first time on Broadway in 20 years.