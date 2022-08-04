Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Into the Woods
VIDEO: Watch a Clip of Sara Bareilles & Brian d'Arcy James Singing 'It Takes Two' From INTO THE WOODS

Into the Woods has just been extended an additional two weeks, featuring the entire original cast.

Aug. 4, 2022  

Check out a clip of Sara Bareilles & Brian d'Arcy James performing 'It Takes Two' from Into the Woods below!

The entire original cast of the New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's revival of Into the Woods at the St. James Theatre will be extending for an additional two weeks through Sunday, September 4th. As previously announced, the production has been extended for an additional eight weeks. Tickets are now on sale through October 16th. Additional casting announcements will be made soon.

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season, is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

The production stars Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Tony Award® winner Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Tony Award winner Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. With Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, and Lucia Spina as understudies.

Into the Woods
