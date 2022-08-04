Winner: RJ Christian To Play Title Role On MACGYVER The Musical Cast Recording

After a national casting contest on BroadwayWorld - the world's largest theatre site - including hundreds of submissions, and a dozen finalists, and thousands of votes, the producers of MacGyver the Musical announced today that RJ Christian will play the title role on the show's original cast recording.

"We were extremely impressed with the overall quality and creativity of the contest entries, and are thrilled that RJ will be a part of the album," said the album's producers.

The producers also gave honorable mention to finalists Kimberly Lara and Eboni Muse.

In theatrical productions of the musical, the role of MacGyver is chosen out of the audience by audition at the beginning of each performance; in that spirit, for this album, the pool of possible MacGyvers consisted of the entire country.

RJ Christian is a Singer, Actor, Composer-Lyricist, and TikToker. He graduated from NYU Steinhardt with a BM in Vocal Performance. During the pandemic, RJ created a musical TIkTok account (@RJtheComposer) that now has 104k followers and contributed music and lyrics to the Ratatouille TikTok Musical, a fundraiser for the Actors Fund that raised over $2 million. He also co-wrote the song "Beyond the Dome" for the musical For You Paige, the first ever TikTok Commissioned live theatre event. Currently, RJ is co-head of TheHeartyMeal, the theatre company behind Morbin' Time: The Morbius Parody Musical.

The prize includes appearing as the title role on the original cast recording and a $1000 cash prize.

You can learn more about MacGyver the Musical here and watch performances from the other finalists here.

Watch RJ's performances from the competition below!