Wake Up With BWW 8/14: Andrew Lloyd Webber Gets Vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 Trial, and More!

Andrew Lloyd Webber recently announced that he was planning to be vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 trial. Yesterday, he has shared a photo of himself taking part in the trial.

Dust off your dancing shoes, because BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

1) Andrew Lloyd Webber Shares Photo of Himself Being Vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 Trial

2) BroadwayWorld Launches Next on Stage: Dance Edition!

3) VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Talks Making LITTLE VOICE on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden connected with Sara Bareilles on The Late Late Show last night! James asked Sara about the experience of making 'Little Voice' for Apple TV+, and Sara shares a performance of the titular song.. (more...)

4) Jane Lynch Remembers Naya Rivera on THE TODAY SHOW

Jane Lynch appeared on The Today Show on Wednesday, where she remembered her Glee co-star Naya Rivera.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Max Von Essen Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, August 13 (12pm ET), as he chats with the multi-talented Max Von Essen!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Joshua Henry

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Richard Ridge chats with Stephanie J. Block on Backstage LIVE today at 12pm! Tune in here!

- Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up returns today at 4pm! Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Wagner's Tristan und Isolde, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley: Broadway & Beyond will stream on Broadway on Demand today at 8pm! Learn more here!

- Lena Hall presents OBSESSED: ALANIS MORISSETTE tonight at 9pm! Songs include Thank U, Uninvited, You Learn, Head Over Feet, Right Through You, and many more. Lena Hall will be joined by Music Director/ Guitarist Daniel Palese. Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: Watch a NEWSIES Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with a Newsies reunion with Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ben Fankhauser, Aisha de Haas, Jeremy Jordan, and Kara Lindsay.

Newsies played for 1004 performances at the Nederlander Theatre. The musical features a Tony Award-winning score with music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman, with a book by four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein. It was directed by Jeff Calhoun and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli.

Social Butterfly: Leslie Jordan and Katie Couric Bust a Move to 'You Can't Stop the Beat'

Leslie Jordan and Katie Couric got together and got their groove on!

Jordan took to Instagram to share: "You can't stop the beat - you can't stop our dancin' feet -when me and Katie Couric get a chance to meet !!!"

Check out the pair dancing to 'You Can't Stop the Beat' from Hairspray below!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Sarah Brightman, who turns 60 today!

Sarah Brightman's West End debut was at the age of 13 in "I and Albert". She originated the role of Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera in London and in New York. She was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for the role in 1988.

On the West End she also appeared in Cats and Nightingale, and on Broadway she was a replacement in Aspects of Love in 1990.

Sarah married composer Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1984 until 1990.

She has recorded a number of solo albums, including 1988's The Trees They Grow So High, 1989's The Songs That Got Away, 1990s As I Come of Age, 1993's Dive, 1995's Fly, and 1998's Eden. More recent albums include La Luna (2001) and Harem (June, 2003.)

