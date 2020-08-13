Jane Lynch Remembers Naya Rivera on THE TODAY SHOW
'She was a force of nature, and it’s just gut-wrenching and heartbreaking that she’s gone,' Lynch said.
Jane Lynch appeared on THE TODAY SHOW on Wednesday, where she remembered her Glee co-star Naya Rivera, Deadline reports.
"She was a force of nature, and it's just gut-wrenching and heartbreaking that she's gone," Lynch said of Rivera. "I think that one of the things that kind of got lost when we were doing the show was what a force she was because there were so many talented people. She was one of those people. She wasn't in every scene, but when she was ... she just blew everybody away."
Lynch also talked about Rivera's work ethic, saying, "I had three-page monologues, so did she. It took me a week to get mine - she would do them right off the bat. She'd be changing them and she had no problem with it."
Furthermore, Lynch noted that Rivera was a positive influence on young LGBTQ people through her character Santana's on-screen relationship with Brittany S. Pierce, played by Heather Morris.
"She was a great advocate and loved the fact that she and Heather Morris had the lesbian relationship on the show and how much that meant to so many young people," Lynch said.
Read the original story on Deadline.
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Naya Rivera was boating on Lake Piru in Ventura County with her 4-year-old son, Josey, on Wednesday, July 8. Josey was found asleep on a boat on the lake at 5pm, but told authorities that his mom never got back on the boat after the two went swimming. Josey was found with a life vest, but Rivera was not wearing one, officials said.
Rivera's body was recovered from Lake Piru, according to the Ventura Country Sheriff's department, and the cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning.
Read her full obituary here.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry and More to Take Part in Upcoming HAM4CHANGE Fundraiser
On Saturday, August 15th, at 4pm PT/7pm ET, members of the original cast of the Tony Award-Winning Broadway Musical Hamilton will come together for th...
VIDEO: Olivia Newton-John Talks Memories of XANADU for the Film's 40th Anniversary
In honor of the 40th anniversary of the musical film Xanadu, star Olivia Newton-John shared what it was like working on the film, what it was like to ...
Confirmed: DIANA Will Premiere on Netflix Next Year Ahead of Broadway Opening
Diana might not be playing on Broadway right now, but it will soon get a royal welcome on Netflix. BroadwayWorld has just confirmed that the musical, ...
Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Album Awards; BEETLEJUICE Wins Best New Broadway Cast Recording!
The people have spoken and the results are in for the 2020 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from 2019 & 2020. ...
Actors' Equity Applauds Walt Disney World's New On-Site Virus Testing Center; Equity Performers to Return to Work
Actors' Equity Association released a statement regarding reports that Walt Disney World has agreed to provide space for an on-site center for COVID t...
Audra McDonald, George Salazar, and Joshua Colley Will Headline STICKS & STONES Benefit
Grammy & Emmy-winning composer & conductor John McDaniel and lyricist/librettist Scott Logsdon will present an online highlights concert of their new ...