VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Talks Making LITTLE VOICE on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Sara also shared a performance of the title song!

James Corden connected with Sara Bareilles on The Late Late Show last night!

James asked Sara about the experience of making "Little Voice" for Apple TV+, and Sara shares a performance of the titular song.

Check out the full appearance below!

"Little Voice" is a half-hour coming-of-age drama series that features new, original music from Grammy-winner and Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Sara Bareilles and marks her first foray into television.

A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York, "Little Voice" is a story about finding your authentic voice-and the courage to use it. The series follows Bess King (played by Brittany O'Grady), a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues.

Following her breakout role as Simone Davis in Lee Daniels' series "Star," O'Grady makes her return to television in "Little Voice," and stars alongside an ensemble cast that includes Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper.

"Little Voice" is produced by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson and Ben Stephenson are executive producers. Nelson, who also serves as showrunner, wrote and directed the first episode.

