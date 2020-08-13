VIDEO: Leslie Jordan and Katie Couric Bust a Move to 'You Can't Stop the Beat'

Watch the pair dance to the hit tune from HAIRSPRAY!

Leslie Jordan and Katie Couric got together and got their groove on!

Jordan took to Instagram to share: "You can't stop the beat - you can't stop our dancin' feet -when me and Katie Couric get a chance to meet !!!"

Check out the pair dancing to 'You Can't Stop the Beat' from Hairspray below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You