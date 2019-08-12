Wake Up With BWW 8/12: JOSEPH... Broadway Transfer, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Yesterday, The Prom and Be More Chill ended their runs on Broadway. Relive the shows' journeys in our flashbacks below. In addition, Casey Nicholaw and Caitlin Kinnunen gave emotional speeches following The Prom's final curtain call. Watch the video below!

Is Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat heading back to Broadway? The show is in the midst of a limited 11-week season at the London Palladium and, according to the Daily Mail's Baz Bamigboye, Broadway producers are already eying a transfer!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

The party's over, Broadway! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Prom had its last dance on August 11th. THE PROM has played 23 preview and 310 regular performances. The show has a big future already in the works, however.... (more...)

2) BWW TV: Watch Sierra Boggess Belt out the High Notes at Feinstein's/54 Below

by BroadwayWorld TV

Just last week, Sierra Boggess returned to Feinstein's/54 Below after her sold out engagement earlier this year for a night of singing and storytelling. In a time filled with so much uncertainty, Sierra transported audiences into her world as she shared life lessons through song while reminding us all that we are enough.. (more...)

3) BWW Flashback: BE MORE CHILL Plays Final Broadway Performance

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Be More Chill played its final Broadway performance on August 11th following 30 previews and 177 performances.. (more...)

4) BWW Review: PROM 31: BRAHMS, BRUCKNER & STRAUSS, Royal Albert Hall

by Sophia Lambton

Esa-Pekka Salonen conducted an evening of music where emotion overrode pristine beauty.. (more...)

5) Paul Robeson Theatre Festival Opens August 23 At LATC

. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Robin de Jesus

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

BWW Exclusive: Gettin' Peggy Wit It - Peggy Roasts Broadway's Closing Shows

Morgan James and Ellyn Marie Marsh present "Gettin Peggy Wit It"!

Peggy came to Broadway to roast the soon-to-close shows, including Be More Chill, The Prom, Pretty Woman, The Cher Show, and King Kong. Check out her interview with the show's casts!

What we're geeking out over: Get a Backstage Look at THE LION KING Bringing Its Giraffe To Life

The smash hit musical The Lion King has been showing audiences the circle of life for a remarkable twenty-one years on Broadway, and now the show is giving us a look backstage at the productions' intricate giraffe puppet from the show's iconic opening number, Circle of Life. Head to the Pridelands with this video!

What we're watching: Casey Nicholaw and Caitlin Kinnunen Give Emotional Speeches at THE PROM's Final Curtain Call

The Prom has ended its Broadway run on August 11th, after 23 preview and 310 regular performances.

Following the final curtain call, Casey Nicholaw and Caitlin Kinnunen took the stage to give speeches, honoring the show and the cast. Watch the emotional video!

Social Butterfly: Will JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Cross to Pond for Broadway?

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which is in the midst of a limited 11-week season at the London Palladium, might be heading to Broadway! According to the Daily Mail's Baz Bamigboye, Broadway producers are already eying a transfer.

Directed by Laurence Connor (School of Rock, Miss Saigon), the London production stars Sheridan Smith (Narrator), Jason Donovan (Pharaoh), Jac Yarrow (Joseph), Michael Pickering (Simeon) and Richard Carson (Reuben). The new staging marks 50 years since the piece was first released as a concept album.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles