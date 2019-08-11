BWW Flashback: BE MORE CHILL Plays Final Broadway Performance Today

Click Here for More Articles on Be More Chill

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Be More Chill will play its final Broadway performance today, August 11th following 30 previews and 177 performances.

Be More Chill features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz, based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett directs and Chase Brockchoreographs.

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

Before the company takes their final Broadway bows, we're flashing back through the show's journey to the Broadway stage!

Long before Broadway, Be More Chill debuted at New Jersey's Two River Theater on May 30, 2015.

That fall, Ghostlight Records released the Be More Chill (Original Cast Recording), which quickly gained a cult following of young fans.

Their unprecedented show of support propelled Be More Chill to a sold-out off-Broadway limited engagement in the summer of 2018. And on September 5, it was announced that the show would transfer to Broadway in the following season.

inside scoop much? watch this exclusive video of the company being told about our Broadway transfer - CHILLS. EVERYWHERE. #BeMoreChillBroadway https://t.co/0cwu2pxUqO pic.twitter.com/y5JE56OlnA - Be More Chill Musical (@BeMoreChill) September 5, 2018

The cast began rehearsals for Broadway in early 2019.

The viral sensation began previews at the Lyceum Theatre on February 13th.

And the company celebrated opening night on March 10, 2019.

The cast performed on Good Morning America and Live with Kelly and Ryan:





