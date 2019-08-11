BWW TV Exclusive: Gettin' Peggy Wit It - Peggy Roasts Broadway's Closing Shows

Morgan James and Ellyn Marie Marsh present "Gettin Peggy Wit It"!

Peggy came to Broadway to roast the soon-to-close shows, including Be More Chill, The Prom, Pretty Woman, The Cher Show, and King Kong. Check out her interview with the show's casts below!

In Peggy's world, what's old is new again. Originally from Detroit, Peggy Jenkins now resides in Harlem. When people see her on the street they often say, "Who are you supposed to be?" And "Is she ok?" She's part Jiminy Glick, part 50's escapee, and all nerve. She enjoys a good roast-who doesn't?

Created by Morgan James during her run of "Motown: the musical", Peggy is a hobby run amok. Sometimes you can't let go of a great (non-speaking, non- credited, cut track) role on Broadway, and you HAVE to let her live on! And that's what MJ did, because she has too much free time. For some reason her friends encourage her...

Disclaimer: Peggy is a character created to give fans a good laugh, and is not meant to be taken seriously!





Related Articles