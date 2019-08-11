BWW TV: Watch Sierra Boggess Belt out the High Notes at Feinstein's/54 Below

Wishing you were somehow hearing her voice again?

Aug. 11, 2019  

Just last week, Sierra Boggess returned to Feinstein's/54 Below after her sold out engagement earlier this year for a night of singing and storytelling. In a time filled with so much uncertainty, Sierra transported audiences into her world as she shared life lessons through song while reminding us all that we are enough.

Sierra, who just concluded a run as Cinderella in the Hollywood Bowl production of Into the Woods, performed songs from some of her greatest roles, including The Phantom of the Opera, The Secret Garden, The Little Mermaid, It Shoulda Been You, and many more!

Watch below as BroadwayWorld takes you inside Sierra's big night with highlights straight from Feinstein's/54 Below!

