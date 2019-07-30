Wake Up With BWW 7/30: Gabrielle Carrubba Takes Over For Zoe in DEAR EVAN HANSEN, HADESTOWN Eliminates Rush Tickets, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Beginning tonight, Gabrielle Carrubba takes over the role of Zoe in Dear Evan Hansen! She replaces Mallory Bechtel, who played her final performance on Sunday, July 28 after a year in the role.

Hadestown has eliminated its rush ticket policy. Starting today, July 30, rush seats will be sold via Lucky Seat Digital Lottery. Standing room policy remains the same.

Bahiyah Hibah was awarded the Legacy Robe for Moulin Rouge! Check out photos from inside the ceremony below!

2) Leading Ladies Picture Book, A IS FOR AUDRA, Will Be Released This Fall

by Stephanie Wild

A Is For Audra: Broadway's Leading Ladies from A to Z is the new children's picture book written by John Robert Allman and illustrated by Peter Emmerich. The book will be released on November 12.. (more...)

3) SIX The Musical Announces Twin Cities Run; EVER AFTER At The Ordway Postponed

by Alan Henry

BroadwayWorld has learned that SIX the Musical will now play the Ordway in St. Paul, replacing the scheduled run of EVER AFTER.. (more...)

4) TDF Announces Season of Autism-Friendly Performances; WICKED, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, and More

TDF today announced its ninth season of autism-friendly performances of Broadway shows for families with children and adults on the autism-spectrum and other developmental disabilities.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: First Look at Lea Salonga and Jett Pangan in SWEENEY TODD in the Philippines

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Lea Salonga will take on the role of Mrs. Lovett in Stephen Sondheim's classic musical SWEENEY TODD, which culminates Atlantis' 20th Anniversary Season in 2019. She stars opposite Jett Pangan in the title role.. (more...)

Gabrielle Carrubba takes over the role of Zoe Murphy on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen tonight, Tuesday, July 30. She replaces Mallory Bechtel, who played her final performance on Sunday, July 28 after a year in the role.

Gabrielle has understudied the role of Zoe (and Alana Beck) on Broadway and has gone on in the role, but this marks her official Broadway debut in a principal role.

BWW Exclusive: Bahiyah Hibah Takes Home the Legacy Robe for MOULIN ROUGE!

On Thursday night, July 25, Moulin Rouge celebrated opening night at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, and following in the great Broadway tradition, ensemble member Bahiyah Hibah was awarded the Legacy Robe from Beetlejuice recipient Jill Abramovitz.

Bahiyah's Broadway credits include: The Color Purple, Pal Joey, Rock of Ages, Memphis, Evita, Chicago, After Midnight. Off-Broadway: Trip of Love, Cabin in the Sky (Encores!). Film: The Eyes, Early Mourning, Auggie, Barely Adults. TV: "Luke Cage," "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," "Fosse/Verdon," "The Affair."

- Tituss Burgess will appear on THE Wendy Williams SHOW today!

- The Cast of OKLAHOMA will appear on TODAY!

What we're watching: Krysta Rodriguez, George Salazar, Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus And More Celebrate The Release of THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT

Ghostlight Records celebrated the CD release of The Jonathan Larson Project with an exclusive in-store signing and performance at Barnes & Noble.

BroadwayWorld was on hand broadcasting live! Check out a peek inside the celebration here!

The event included performances from Nick Blaemire,Lauren Marcus, Krysta Rodriguez, and George Salazar, in addition to appearances from Jennifer Ashley Tepper, who directed and conceived the show, and Charlie Rosen, who provided music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements.

Social Butterfly: PAINT YOUR WAGON's Mamie Parris Takes Over Instagram!

BroadwayWorld followers got a special treat this weekend as Mamie Parris took over our Instagram Story as The Muny's production of Paint Your Wagon. So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy!

